HIC Brings Pipe Pro Back to Men And Women's Qualifying Series

The World Surf League (WSL) Hawaii region officially announced the HIC Pipe Pro Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000 will run at the world-renowned reefbreak of Pipeline from December 8 - 20, 2021. Some of the world's best will take on an impressive field of regional men and women who are looking for their chance at proving themselves in one of the world's heaviest waves. Competitors' commitment will be tested to its fullest when Pipeline's hollow monster comes to life.

This marks the first time women in the QS will tackle Pipeline since 2018.

"It's incredible that HIC have stepped up to bring this event back for local and regional competitors," said Jessi Miley-Dyer, SVP of Tours and Head of Competition. "These points are crucial for them to have a crack at the Challenger Series next season and also provide an amazing platform for the women to show what they're capable of at Pipe. We're really excited to see who takes home the wins and add their name to the list of victors at the legendary break."

Coco Ho is back for another go at Pipeline in a jersey after the 2018 Women's Pipe Invitational. - WSL / Kelly Cestari

Among these standout talents include the likes of Championship Tour (CT) elite Lakey Peterson (USA) and Courtney Conlogue (USA) alongside Hawaii's own 5X WSL Champion Carissa Moore and former CT veteran of the North Shore Coco Ho. But, a plethora of regional talent awaits to vie for their own shot at glory and the title of Pipeline victor including local charger, former event runner-up, Moana Lani Wong, Challenger Series sensation Bettylou Sakura Johnson, confirmed 2022 CT competitor Gabriela Bryan and more.

Wong has proven herself time and again at Pipe and now looks for a long-awaited victory after two runner-up finishes. - WSL

"I did this QS every time it ran and couldn't be more excited that it's back," said Wong. "I think I was 17 the last time it went down. I've gotten runner-up multiple times and each time the waves weren't really barreling, so hopefully this year it's pumping. I want to win really bad because I've never won this event before and I want to get those points for a shot at the Challenger Series."

The world saw what Mamiya was capable of at one of his favorite waves when it turns on.

This marks a dream, all-important event for regional competitors hoping to join the 2022 Challenger Series season at the April 10 cutoff. For the North Shore's own Barron Mamiya, this is an event he hopes to thrive in after a runner-up finish at the Volcom Pipe Pro in 2019. Mamiya looks to join the likes of fellow Hawaiian competitors such as Derek Ho and 3X WSL Champion Andy Irons as winners of the Hawaiian Island Creations Pipeline Pro. "I haven't surfed out there in a long time and it's one of my favorite waves in the world," said Mamiya. "It's a wave I've always wanted to win at, so hopefully we get some good waves during the window. It was bittersweet the last time I made that Final. I was stoked to get second, but I wanted to win so bad. It's crazy to think about - just seeing that wave as a kid and seeing myself get older it's such a weird adjustment. I'm stoked to be a part of it now and just want to keep proving myself out there every single wave." Fellow Pipeline standouts such as former Pipe Masters John John Florence (HAW), Jamie O'Brien (HAW), 4X Jaws Challenge Big Wave victor Billy Kemper (HAW), Ultimate Surfer candidate Koa Smith (HAW), and many more will look to start their regional campaigns off strong following results from the Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger.

COVID-19 Updates

The health and safety of athletes, staff, and the local community are of the utmost importance and the WSL has been working closely with local authorities to put a robust set of procedures in place. This includes testing and advance screening protocols, physical distancing, and limited personnel on-site.

About HIC

Founded in 1971 by brothers Stephen and Jimmy Tsukayama, Hawaiian Island Creations started as a small surf shop in Kailua, on Oahu's Windward shore. Fifty years and thousands of surfboards later, HIC is recognized by surfers across the globe as an icon of Hawaiian surfing. Through a commitment to quality, service and aloha spirit the company has grown to include seventeen stores across Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. Enjoy the ride!