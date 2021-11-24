Bettylou Sakura Johnson's Quick Learning Curve: Poised For Qualification

Hawaii continues to produce some of the globe's best up-and-coming talents and 2021 brought full attention to that surge from the young women making their presence known amongst the Challenger Series contenders. A trifecta of teenagers including Gabriela Bryan of Kauai along with North Shore, Oahu's Luana Silva and Bettylou Sakura Johnson are taking on the world's best one event at a time - and proving they can keep up.
Bryan's Championship Tour (CT) qualification was secured after a second-consecutive runner-up finish in Portugal, Silva's win in France catapulted her to just one spot away from sheer elation, and Sakura Johnson sits a mere seven places behind the cut line heading into the Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger.
Sakura Johnson's powerful approach will leave any spectator in awe. - WSL / Damien Poullenot
"Getting on the tour has been a goal of mine since I was little, but I definitely did not expect to have a chance so soon," said Sakura Johnson ahead of Haleiwa. "I guess it would be fair to say I have the home-field advantage here in Haleiwa but all the girls surf so good it's really anybody's game out there. And it looks like there's plenty of swell on the horizon so it should be an exciting event.
The 16-year-old upstart isn't leaving anything to chance heading into the final event and put the work in throughout the season to ensure just that. An with a community behind her, Sakura Johnson seems more than ready following her CT debut as a wildcard at the 2020 Roxy Maui Pro where she finished with an equal ninth.
"I wouldn't be doing this interview if it wasn't for all the support and encouragement I get from all the locals here in Haleiwa and the North Shore. So many people have helped me get where I am today I really want to honor their efforts, make them proud, and say thank you by putting on a good show for everyone."
It was a day to remember as two Hawaiian favorites closed out the day in pumping conditions. The WSL Desk crew breaks it all down.
Not every path is smooth and each new year presents new challenges - particularly for someone who would still be considered a Pro Junior aiming for CT qualification. However, she proves to be ahead of her years both competitively and mentally while still retaining the stoke of a teenager.
"This last year has been a huge learning experience for me especially these last three challenger series events as the name implies it's a challenge. I've learned that it will take more than just good surfing to win at this level because everybody rips. strategy and decision making play a big role in the outcome, and a little bit of luck doesn't hurt either."
It may have been a dream to earn a wildcard among the world's best in 2020, but now it can become a full-time reality. - WSL / Dayanidhi
"(My) mindset is strong and ready. I always want to improve on everything. I have one goal left for this year. Next year will bring new goals. Going to paddle out with a smile on my face, taking it step by step and enjoy every moment."
*Watch Bettylou Sakura Johnson take on some of the world's best and Challenger Series elite LIVE beginning November 26 - December 7.
Bettylou Sakura Johnson's Quick Learning Curve: Poised For Qualification
Andrew Nichols
Hawaii continues to produce some of the globe's best up-and-coming talents and 2021 brought full attention to that surge from the young women making their presence known amongst the Challenger Series contenders. A trifecta of teenagers including Gabriela Bryan of Kauai along with North Shore, Oahu's Luana Silva and Bettylou Sakura Johnson are taking on the world's best one event at a time - and proving they can keep up.
Bryan's Championship Tour (CT) qualification was secured after a second-consecutive runner-up finish in Portugal, Silva's win in France catapulted her to just one spot away from sheer elation, and Sakura Johnson sits a mere seven places behind the cut line heading into the Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger.Sakura Johnson's powerful approach will leave any spectator in awe. - WSL / Damien Poullenot
"Getting on the tour has been a goal of mine since I was little, but I definitely did not expect to have a chance so soon," said Sakura Johnson ahead of Haleiwa. "I guess it would be fair to say I have the home-field advantage here in Haleiwa but all the girls surf so good it's really anybody's game out there. And it looks like there's plenty of swell on the horizon so it should be an exciting event.
The 16-year-old upstart isn't leaving anything to chance heading into the final event and put the work in throughout the season to ensure just that. An with a community behind her, Sakura Johnson seems more than ready following her CT debut as a wildcard at the 2020 Roxy Maui Pro where she finished with an equal ninth.
"I wouldn't be doing this interview if it wasn't for all the support and encouragement I get from all the locals here in Haleiwa and the North Shore. So many people have helped me get where I am today I really want to honor their efforts, make them proud, and say thank you by putting on a good show for everyone."
Not every path is smooth and each new year presents new challenges - particularly for someone who would still be considered a Pro Junior aiming for CT qualification. However, she proves to be ahead of her years both competitively and mentally while still retaining the stoke of a teenager.
"This last year has been a huge learning experience for me especially these last three challenger series events as the name implies it's a challenge. I've learned that it will take more than just good surfing to win at this level because everybody rips. strategy and decision making play a big role in the outcome, and a little bit of luck doesn't hurt either."It may have been a dream to earn a wildcard among the world's best in 2020, but now it can become a full-time reality. - WSL / Dayanidhi
"(My) mindset is strong and ready. I always want to improve on everything. I have one goal left for this year. Next year will bring new goals. Going to paddle out with a smile on my face, taking it step by step and enjoy every moment."
*Watch Bettylou Sakura Johnson take on some of the world's best and Challenger Series elite LIVE beginning November 26 - December 7.
Bettylou Sakura Johnson
Luana Silva takes on Sara Wakita, Sol Aguirre and Bettylou Sakura Johnson in an epic battle to round up Day 4 action at the MEO Vissla Pro
A big opening day witnessed big Round 1 performances and top seeds start to debut in dynamic fashion.
The Championship Tour commentator shared her Fantasy picks for the first stops at Honolua Bay and Pipeline.
Jessi Miley Dyer and 2020 CT Rookie Isabella Nichols, judged the first-ever Quarantine Queen competition.
The North Shore native won both the Women's QS and Pro Junior
Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger
The Australian has had a solid season on the Challenger Series, and could now qualify for the CT during her first trip to Hawaii.
A world-class field of men and women are ready for the proving grounds of Haleiwa November 26 - December 7.
There is a very narrow margin between some of the athletes currently in the top-six qualification bubble and their nearest competitors.
There is some serious talent on hand for the final Challenger Series event of the season at Haleiwa, bringing stiff competition for CT
New athletes and new locations mean a once-in-a-generation shake up could be on the way for the Championship Tour.