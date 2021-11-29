With action back underway at the Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger, the qualification picture for the 2022 Championship Tour continues to gain clarity as Australia's Connor O'Leary and the United States' Jake Marshall have clinched their spots for next season.

For O'Leary, who finished the 2021 CT season ranked 28th, his performance on the Challenger Series this year has earned him a spot amongst the world's most elite surfers next season.

"It's been a very up and down year but stoked to finish off the year on a positive note," O'Leary said after learning he'd clinched his CT spot for next year.

"Now I can enjoy Haleiwa and just try and get as many points as I can while I'm still in the event and try and put on as much of a performance as I can. Huge thanks to my family and my wife Stef, she's been a massive part of my life, if I didn't have her I wouldn't be here. Let's bring on next year and start off with a bang."

And for Marshall, who came up via the junior ranks in California, this moment has been a long time coming. He finished ranked 13th on the Qualifying Series in 2019, just missing the cut. He is the first pure rookie to qualify for the men's 2022 Championship Tour.

And while O'Leary and Marshall have much to celebrate, there are plenty of other surfers who are waiting with bated breath to see what the future holds in store for them.

Hawaii's Imaikalani deVault was sitting 4th on the Challenger Series rankings going into Haleiwa, but an early exit in the Round of 64 has left his fate out of his control. California's Nat Young and Costa Rica's Carlos Munoz are both in a similar positions. Young was sitting 5th on the CS before the event, Munoz was closer to the cut line at 11th. All three surfers will now have to wait to see if they've done enough to make the cut and rejoin the CT next year.

Then there was the unfortunate heat draw between San Clemente CT surfer Griffin Colapinto, who reluctantly knocked out rising star Cole Houshmand. Colapinto has done a lot of mentoring work with Houshmand and fellow townie Kade Matson (who also lost out in the Round of 64) making the victory especially bittersweet.

Tahiti's Michel Bourez was also knocked out of the event today, thus ending his bid to rejoin the Championship Tour in 2022. After a disappointing run on the CT in 2021, The Spartan will return home to refocus and figure out what the future may hold in store for him.

With the completion of the men's Round of 64, the women hit the lineup for the first heats of their campaign. French veteran Pauline Ado, who's looking to get back on Tour next year, made short work of her heat -- and will now face five-time World Champ Carissa Moore in the Round of 32.

"I'm very excited to get a win in that heat even though the wind made it pretty hard out there," said Ado. "I had a few falls and bad waves at the beginning and I did better after, so I'm happy. 2010 wasn't exactly a great memory for me because I lost early but I still qualified that year, so it was a good memory in the end. In those last ten years I've only come back once here, so I'm super happy to be back."

Aussies Dimity Stoyle and Philippa Anderson both advanced together and are well positioned to potentially qualify if they can put together a solid run at Haleiwa.

"It was pretty anxious times at the end there and it usually never goes my way - it either goes flat or the wave doesn't provide the right opportunity," said Anderson. "But, I had a seven; I knew I could do it and just had a few waves to guard at the end and luckily it went my way. I've got a bit to go before I can qualify, but it's just about the journey and it's so cool for the girls to be back in Hawaii."

The Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger is the final event of the 2021 Challenger Series and the last chance surfers have to qualify for the Championship Tour.

Day 1 saw the men's Round of 80 completed and half of the 16 heats which comprise the Round of 64, with some standout performances from the athletes who are very close to locking in a long-held dream of Championship Tour qualification.

California's Jake Marshall is currently third on the Challenger Series rankings, and unleashed a nine-point ride during the Round of 64, sending a message that he's serious about finishing the season well within the qualification bubble.

"That was awesome," Marshall said after his heat. "That was exactly what I wanted to do out there. I got a nice set wave with three turns and looking for those major maneuvers and linking those turns together.

"Seems to be the key with all that rip current and bump in the waves," he said.

The top 12 men and top six women on the Challenger Series will graduate to the Championship Tour. The Challenger Series is also open to Championship Tour athletes such as men's leader Kanoa Igarashi, and these so-called Double Qualifiers will see the available spots moved down to the next available CS athletes. There are currently no double-qualifying CT women, though there are three in the men's rankings, meaning the qualification cut line drops down to no.15, which is currently Samuel Pupo.

Hawaii's Ezekiel Lau and and Gabriela Bryan, as well as Costa Rica's Brisa Hennessy have already clinched spots -- the rest are all up for grabs.

As we've seen in previous events, the rankings will change significantly by the time the event is over -- for example, Australia's Connor O'Leary jumped dozens of places earlier in the season after a win in Europe. But there are athletes, such as Marshall, who are looking like they have a very strong chance of being on the Championship Tour next year.

Also among this cohort are some exciting up-and-coming young athletes such as Imaikalani deVault, Liam O'Brien and Jordan Lawler, veteran competitors such as Carlos Munoz, former CT star Nat Young -- who is a strong chance of locking in a fairytale CT comeback if he does well in his Round of 64 heat when competition resumes.

Also among the potential qualifiers -- part of a band of fresh Australian talents on the cusp of qualification -- is Australia's Callum Robson, who was a standout on Day 1, locking in a 14.93 two-wave heat total.

"There's definitely pressure of course, I want to make it but at the same time I just try to take it moment by moment and just surf what's in front of me," Robson said in a post-heat interview.

Jackson Baker was another Australian right there in the qualification mix, but was eliminated in a tight heat which saw him catch a wave on the buzzer, just missing out on the score required to advance.

Olympian Lucca Mesinas, of Peru, was another athlete in the current qualification bubble who failed to progress past the Round of 64, which is likely to have an affect on the current rankings scenario.

On the women's rankings, Caitlin Simmers, India Robinson, Sawyer Lindblad and Vahine Fierro are all in a strong position, ahead of the women's event beginning.

Stay tuned when competition resumes, as the scenarios will firm as we move through the rounds -- athletes are about to start locking in their Championship Tour spots.