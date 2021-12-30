NewsIsabella Nichols

Six Upsets That Changed The Game In 2021

Who doesn't love an underdog, right? I mean there is a reason why there are seven Rocky movies. Throughout the 2021 surfing year there was plenty of occasions when the unfancied took out the unprepared, wonder kids worked over World Champions and rookies ruled the roost. Here are six of the best.

Pipeline Sets The Upset Ball Rolling

With the CT starting at the Pipe Masters, the potential for upsets was sown into the fertile, volcanic, Hawaiian soil from the get go. And in the first Elimination Round of 32, a clutch of underdogs bit early.

Filipe Toledo was the biggest scalp, being taken down by Leonardo Fioravanti. Then the rookies took over with Matthew McGillivray defeating Pipe specialist Seth Moniz and Jack Robinson overcoming former Pipe Master Julian Wilson.

Then to complete the rout, returning CT veteran Miguel Pupo handed the then-World No. 4 Kolohe Andino his walking papers.

Rookie Sensation Robinson Lives Up To The Hype At Pipeline, Posts Day's Highest Heat Total
1:30
Jack Robinson looked phenomenal during his CT debut at Pipe, earning himself a Round of 16 match up against seven-time Pipe Master Kelly Slater.

Isabella Nichols Makes An Appearance

At the Rip Curl Newcastle Cup presented by Corona rookie Isabella Nichols defeated Tatiana Weston-Webb in the Round of 16.

That earned the Australian a Quarterfinal matchup with her friend, mentor and 7X World Champion Stephanie Gilmore. Nichols started strong and never relinquished control as she powered to the biggest victory of her career.

NEWCASTLE, AUS - APRIL 9: Isabella Nichols of Australia surfing in Heat 1 of the Quarterfinals of the Rip Curl Newcastle Cup presented by Corona on April 9, 2021 in Newcastle, Australia.(Photo by Matt Dunbar/World Surf League via Getty Images) Isabella Nichols and Stephanie Gilmore - WSL / Matt Dunbar

Cibilic 1 Florence 0

An injured ankle had kept the rookie Morgan Cibilic out of the water for days, and until the Rip Curl Newcastle Cup presented by Corona event was called on, it was unclear if he'd even be able to compete at his homebreak.

But despite surfing at less then full fitness, he defeated John John Florence in a heat almost everyone expected him to lose

"After ten minutes, I was like, I could maybe win this… I'm winning at the moment and I just need to play my cards right," Cibilic said afterward.

"I lost priority at the end, stupidly, and I was like, I'm done here, and then he went a wobbly one and then the one after was an absolute bomb. For the last few minutes, I just couldn't stop smiling."

Tour Rookie Morgan Cibilic Takes Out The World No.1 John John Florence
1:35
CT Rookie and hometown hero eliminates Hawaiian John John Florence with the highest heat total of the event so far in Newcastle.

Cibilic 2 Florence 0

Lightning doesn't strike twice. Till it does. In the next event, the Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic presented by Corona, Cibilic again drew Florence.

Most fans expected Florence to take revenge and shut down the rookie's fairytale run. Instead, Cibilic cracked the biggest turns of the event and for the 30-minute window, was the better surfer. To beat Florence once was maybe lucky, to do it twice proved that he was no flash-in-the-pan.

Post Show: Massive Day Of Upsets In Narrabeen As Ferreira, Florence Sent Packing
25:40
Breaking down Ferreira's much-talked-about air, the growing Florence/Cibilic rivalry and all the epic matchups in the Finals Day brackets.

Podium Problems

As surfing made its debut at the Olympic Games, many thought that surfing's CT stars would make a beeline for the podium. However in the Women's draw, except for Gold Medalist Carissa Moore, there were upsets galore.

Eventual silver medalist Bianca Buitendag took down Stephanie Gilmore, France's Johanne Defay, another medal favorite, was defeated by Portugal's Yolanda Hopkins, and Tatiana Weston-Webb, another top seed, was eliminated by Japan's Amuro Tsuzuki.

Steph Stephanie Gilmore - Sean Evans/ISA

Silva Seals The Deal

Deivid Silva's run in the Corona Mexico Pro was one long series of underdog performances. While victories over the soon-to-be-retired Adriano de Souza and a recently-back-from-injury Koloho Andino were more eyebrow rising than jaw dropping, it was the manner of his defeat of Gabriel Medina in the Quarters that was the biggest upset of the event.

Silva went toe-to-toe, or more appropriately heel-to-heel, with his fellow Brazilian goofyfooter at the righthand point and came out with a decisive victory.

It was this win that set him up for an eventual Final finish and secured his CT place for 2022.

World No. 1 Gabriel Medina Upset By Deivid Silva At Barra De La Cruz
1:20
Silva stuns the crowd with a barrage of backhand maneuvers to earn an 8.67 and eliminate Gabriel Medina in the quarterfinals.

Isabella Nichols

- WSL / Damien Poullenot
Best-Of: Anglet Back in 2019

Check out a selection of the best imagery from the 2019 edition of the Pro Anglet.

- WSL
Isabella Nichols' Unforgettable Rookie Season, Wave Pool Engineering And The Rip Curl WSL Finals

Episode 74

WSL Championship Tour rookie Isabella Nichols talks about her unique first season on tour, pursuing her education while chasing her dream

55:56
- WSL / Cait Miers
Alex Workman
What Rookie Isabella Nichols Has Learned From Her Multiple Duels With Carissa Moore

After an exceptional Australian leg, which saw her make her first Finals appearance there's a chance the Rookie could break into the Final

- WSL / Cait Miers
Ben Mondy
Rookie Report: How The Class of 2021 Seriously Rattled Some Cages Down Under

After being forced to sit out 2020, Cibilic, McGillivray and Nichols have showed they've long been Championship Tour ready.

- WSL / Matt Dunbar
Jake Howard
Five Must-Watch Heats When The Rip Curl Rottnest Search Resumes

WSL Leaderboard frontrunners Gabriel Medina and Carissa Moore set the pace at Strickland Bay, but there are more high-powered heats on tap.

News

Vans Off The Wall Moment: Triple Crown Judges Score Winning Waves And Fans Shout Out Their Favorites

WSL judges Ben Lowe and Michael Ikalani show us what it takes to score a winning wave at a Triple Crown venue.

3:29
- WSL / Matt Dunbar
Alex Workman
Heats Of The Year: Tatiana Weston-Webb Defeats 7x World Champ Stephanie Gilmore At Margaret River

Tatiana Weston-Webb was on a roll which displayed the gritty determination which took her all the way to the Rip Curl WSL Finals.

- WSL
Cayla Moore
Photo Bombs: Gabriel Medina And The Mission For The 2021 World Title

From barrels to backhand snaps to sky-high aerial maneuvers, the journey to Gabriel Medina's third World Title win was one to go down in

- WSL / Tony Heff
Alex Workman
Heats Of The Year: Toledo Becomes The First Surfer To Win A Final Against Medina At The Ranch

Two athletes on top of their game are always going to create fireworks, but this was something else entirely.

- WSL
Final Surf Stop San Francisco With Big Wave Surfer Bianca Valenti

On their final stop, Hunter Jones and Lex Weinstein meet up with Big Wave surfer and change maker Bianca Valenti at Ocean Beach.

16:35

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2021 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download