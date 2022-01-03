NewsLucca Mesinas

Lucca Mesinas Carries The Torch For Peruvian Surfing

In geographical terms, the Class of 2022 hasn't brought too many surprises. In the Women's the five rookies hail from either Hawaii or Australia. In the Men's, the same surfing powerhouses, plus Brazil, make up the majority of the qualifiers. The only exception is Lucca Mesinas, who becomes the first Peruvian to make the Men's CT.

Lucca Mesinas - Corona Salinas Open presented by Hyundai New Tucson 2022 Lucca Mesinas - WSL / Kevin Moncayo

That it's taken that long is somewhat surprising. Peru has both amazing waves, and incredible surf history. In the modern era, surfing was introduced to Peru by Carlos Dogny Larco in 1937, who had brought the sport from Hawaii, where he had built a friendship with Duke Kahanamoku.

It was properly put on the surfing map however by Filipe Pomar. He had learned to surf in the waves near Lima, before moving to Hawaii in the early 1960s. He became recognized as a leading big wave surfer on Oahu, and won the World Title on home soil at Punta Rocas in 1965. It would be almost another 40 years before Peru claimed another when Sofia Mulanovich took the crown in 2004. Since Sofia dropped off the CT in 2013, Peru has had no representatives on the CT in either the Men's or Women's.

Sofia Mulanovich scored her best result of the season, coming second to Carissa Moore. Pic ASP/Hayden-Smith Sofia Mulanovich in full flight. - WSL

Lucca Mesinas was just eight years old when Sofia claimed her World Title. He had been taught to surf by his surfing parents the year before in the waves of the small fishing town of Máncora located in the far north of Peru. He was a quick learner though, and just three years later he'd finished second in his age group in the National Titles.

During his teens, his surfing was groomed by the powerful beaches and point breaks of his hometown. He developed a highly technical and fluid style based on powerful rail carves. With several world-class lefthanders in the vicinity of Máncora, it is no surprise that his backhand remains his most lethal weapon.

HOSSEGOR, FRANCE - OCTOBER 23 : Lucca Mesinas of Peru during Round of 16 at the Quiksilver Pro France on October 23, 2021 in Hossegor, France. (Photo by Laurent Masurel/World Surf League) Lucca Mesinas - WSL / Laurent Masurel

After a stellar junior career Mesinas hit the QS full time in 2015. In 2018 he won two QS events to finish a career-best ranking of no 68. Yet in 2019 he went backward falling outside the top 100. His season was saved however when he won the Pan Pacific Games at home in Lima and secured Olympic selection.

Mesinas would make the Quarterfinals of the Olympics, a result that gave him confidence going into the 2021 Challenger Series. Yet, typical of the naturalfooter his route to the CT was a product of low-key, but high-grade consistency, rather than one explosive performance. Despite an early-round loss in Haleiwa, a Quarterfinal finish in Portugal and a 9th in France was enough to get him over the line and onto the CT.

HOSSEGOR, FRANCE - OCTOBER 22 : Lucca Mesinas of Peru surfing during Round of 24 of the Quilsilver Pro France on October 22, 2021 in Hossegor, France. (Photo by Damien Poullenot/World Surf League) Lucca Mesinas - WSL / Damien Poullenot

And while he may not be part of the new Australian push, or a new isobar in the Brazilian storm, his CT competitors in 2022 would be wise not to be fooled by his easy-going nature and quietly spoken positivity. His smile is ever-present, but so is the steely focus. Crucially there isn't a complacent bone in his body.

Being the first Peruvian on the Men's CT will just be another incentive to succeed. He is immensely proud of his country and its surf culture. Next year he could well add a significant chunk to its already storied history.

Lucca Mesinas

- WSL / Laurent Masurel
Ben Collins
Who's Turning Their 2022 Championship Tour Dreams Into Reality On The Challenger Series?

With one Challenger Series event left at Haleiwa later this month, here are the men that are close to taking their game to the CT next year.

- WSL
Ben Collins
Wildcards And Injury Replacements: Mexico's Women Get First Crack On CT At Corona Open Mexico Presented By Quiksilver

Three Olympic surfers are also in the draw for Barra after several Championship Tour competitors have withdrawn with injuries.

- WSL / Daniel Smorigo
João Carvalho
Jadson André inicia a busca pelo bi inédito no Oi Hang Loose Pro Contest em Fernando de Noronha

Vice-campeão no ano passado, Yago Dora estreia com os recordes do terceiro dia.

- WSL / WSL Latin America
João Carvalho
Fernando de Noronha já vive o clima do Oi Hang Loose Pro Contest

A Ilha de Fernando de Noronha já está vivendo o clima do Elétron Energy apresenta Oi Hang Loose Pro Contest, que começa na próxima

- WSL / Laurent Masurel
Nicolas Leroy
Anchor Point Awakens to Decide Quarterfinalists in Morocco

The famed righthand point break comes to life.

News

- WSL / Cait Miers
Alex Workman
Heats Of The Year: Carissa Moore Stomps Best Championship Tour Air To Date

In Newcastle, Carissa Moore proved she is in no danger of being overtaken by a new generation of young aerialists coming for the CT.

- WSL
Cayla Moore
Photo Bombs: Celebrating Carissa Moore's Journey To Her Fifth World Title

A collection of the best photos snagged by the WSL Photo Department, capturing the defining moments of Carissa Moore's whirlwind year.

- WSL / Thiago Diz
Ben Mondy
Six Upsets That Changed The Game In 2021

During the most recent Championship Tour season, there were several major upsets.

Vans Off The Wall Moment: Triple Crown Judges Score Winning Waves And Fans Shout Out Their Favorites

WSL judges Ben Lowe and Michael Ikalani show us what it takes to score a winning wave at a Triple Crown venue.

3:29
- WSL / Matt Dunbar
Alex Workman
Heats Of The Year: Tatiana Weston-Webb Defeats 7x World Champ Stephanie Gilmore At Margaret River

Tatiana Weston-Webb was on a roll which displayed the gritty determination which took her all the way to the Rip Curl WSL Finals.

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2022 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download