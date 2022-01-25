East Coast and Caribbean Events Confirm Final Leg for WSL North America Qualifying Series Schedule

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) confirmed its remaining events for the 2021/22' season with some dream destinations and returning competitions included in the schedule. Also, the Pro Juniors will make their way back to competition within the region after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 with the age restriction now at 20-and-under.

Following the opening events on California's central coast, the SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach and Morro Bay presented by French Hospital Medical Center, a highly-anticipated addition to the regional tour now includes the men's Cabarete Pro QS 1,000 beginning March 3 - 6 at Encuentro Beach, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This new opportunity for competitors sets the foundation for what the future could hold to expand the event in coming years and get Dominican Republic competitors valuable experience among the regional tour's elite.

"The local surf community is immensely stoked about hosting the WSL for the first time ever," said Event Producer Brian Mejia. "It's an honor to have the opportunity to watch elite surfing in our backyard. Cabarete, Puerto Plata, known as ‘Surf and Wind City,' is the capital of watersports here, hosting the World Cup of Kite and Windsurfing in years past. The Dominican Republic hosts more than 6 million tourists a year, making it the most popular tourist destination in the Caribbean. It's been long overdue to expose our waves to the world via WSL, placing us on the map as a true surf destination."

Cabarete, in all its beauty, awaits a maiden WSL event to bring professional surfing to the island of Dominican Republic. - WSL / Jorge Mijares

"The presence of the WSL will motivate our local surfers to take their surfing to another level, as well as giving them the opportunity to compete against some of the best surfers in the world," added Mejia. "That experience alone is priceless, especially for those surfers that haven't had the opportunity to travel outside of the country."

A staple event on the East Coast, this event will now boast a women's QS 1,000 to add even more flair to an exciting week in Florida.

When events ultimately stopped worldwide in March 2020, the Ron Jon Quiksilver and Roxy Pro were the last WSL contests to finish and now will make their return with the addition of a women's QS 1,000 to join the men and Pro Juniors on March 9 - 13. This marked two maiden victories with Kei Kobayashi winning his first QS event, and Jabe Swierkocki earning his first-ever WSL victory while Caitlin Simmers defended her event title. Fast forward nearly two years, Simmers qualified for the Championship Tour (CT) and showed what's possible for young women around the region - though she turned down the opportunity to join the world's best.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring the WSL back to Cocoa Beach and a women's QS to the mix," said Event Director Mitch Varnes. "It's been something we've worked toward and to see it happen, and host another level of women's competition, is amazing. These surf events are a staple of our Beach N' Boards Fest and to have it back at this scale is spectacular."

The world-renowned wave of Soup Bowl has hosted the Live Like Zander Junior Pro in Memory of Zander Venezia since 2013 and added the Thomos QS 1,000 in Memory of Bill Thomson in 2017. Now, it's got a major upgrade.

Finally, the Barbados Surf Pro QS 3,000 will provide one last opportunity for competitors to change their Challenger Series qualification fortunes beginning March 29 - April 3 alongside an opportunity for the Pro Juniors at the Live Like Zander Junior Pro in Memory of Zander Venezia - moved up from its previous event window of November. This event last ran in 2018 when Soli Bailey, who ultimately qualified for the CT that year, and Leilani McGonagle, who represented her country in the 2020 Olympic Games, claimed massive victories.

One of the world's heaviest reefbreaks rejoins the schedule, but this time as a QS 3,000 where Josh Burke (BRB) hopes to reclaim victory. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

The event venue will also move from Drill Hall Beach to the world-renowned reef of Soup Bowl on the east coast of Barbados' beautiful shores, where it previously held the Thomo QS 1,000 in Memory of Bill Thomson and long-standing Live Like Zander Junior Pro in Memory of Zander Venezia - renamed after the late Zander Venezia in 2017.

"The Barbados surf community has been waiting for far too long for international surfing to return to the iconic surf break on the east," said Event Director Christopher Clarke of Barbados Surf Promotions Lmtd. "The surfers, Association, and Soup Bowl herself are over the moon for the return of the Barbados Surf Pro which was to take place in 2020. We will also be having the Live Like Zander Junior Pro alongside the event for the first time and think the combo of events will be a match made in heaven."

"Zander was a major motivator for the inception of these two events and he would be stoked to see us do it," added Clarke. "His friends and surf rivals will be all in the same spot again to celebrate his life and put on a show for the surf world. This time of year we can easily get some amazing conditions and know that Zander will be sending us some love through the ocean." The North America QS regional season will end April 10th and confirm Challenger Series competitors for their opportunity to qualify for the CT. The Top 9 men off the regional rankings will earn their spot alongside one wildcard along with the Top 7 women, including one wildcard. All these events are subject to change due to any unforeseen issues that may arise before their start date.

