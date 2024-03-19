Men's Top Seeds Debut, Stakes Rise At BTMI Barbados Surf Pro presented by Diamonds International

An enthralling day of competition produced fireworks at the World Surf League (WSL) BTMI Barbados Surf Pro, a men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 5,000, and Live Like Zander Junior Pro in Loving Memory of Zander Venezia presented by Diamonds International. A rise in swell offered four-to-five foot wind swell pulsing into Soup Bowl's famed reef to provide moments of high-performance showdowns. Men's Round of 96 finished Heats 14 through 16 before top seeds made their big debuts in the Round of 64. Women's QS, alongside men's and women's Junior Pro competition has been called OFF for the day.

Entering this event as No. 7 on the rankings, Taj Lindblad is determined to hold his Challenger Series qualification spot and put the event on notice with a 16.33 heat total in dominant fashion. Brazil's Philippe Chagas posted a near-perfect 9.23 and moves into the Round of 32 alongside Lindblad.

Lindblad Puts Field on High Alert with Excellent Showing

Current No. 7 Taj Lindblad is looking to hold his Challenger Series spot and showed he's not willing to let it go without a fight in an enthralling debut. Linblad's ability to pick apart the Soup Bowl lineup amid a relentless heat with numerous opportunities proved to be the difference as he posted a 16.33 (out of a possible 20) heat total. Linblad had to fend off Philippe Chagas, who posted a near-perfect 9.23 (out of a possible 10), Alberto Muñoz, and opening day standout Lukas Skinner. Now, Lindblad hopes to keep the momentum as he storms into the Round of 32 alongside Chagas.

"I'm a lot better now after getting through that heat," said Lindblad. "It's always good to start a competition like that. Philippe [Chagas] got that giant air and I didn't see it but I heard it. I'm excited to surf, it's amazing to surf with no one out there."

Current No. 4 Levi Slawson looks to maintain his ground and started with a bang, posting a 16.20 heat total, in his Soup Bowl debut. Now, Slawson heads into a critical Round of 32 bout.

Slawson Shows He's Ready for the Task

2023/2024 North America standout Levi Slawson enters this event as the only multi-event winner of the season and stomped his authority in the Round of 64 with a 16.20 heat total. Slawson's timing and power on his forehand attack led to an excellent 8.33 and applied pressure early. The Encinitas, California competitor held firm until the final horn, adding a 6.67 to his score line and now prepares for the Round of 32.

"It was really and the waves turned on this afternoon, watching some of the guys surf was crazy," said Slawson. "I'm super confident coming into this event, my boards feel great. Big shout out to Sharp Eye and Taylor Clark for shaping me some great boards for this one and I'm really looking forward to the rest. I'll try to contain myself but just looking forward to just having fun."

Barbados' own standout Josh Burke debuted in dynamic form to earn a 13.17 heat total and steamroll into the Round of 32 in front of his home crowd, family, and friends.

Barbados' Own Burke Brothers Hold Firm in Debut Heats

After last year's dream run ended with a runner-up finish and Challenger Series qualification, Josh Burke is back in home waters and looking for more of the same. Burke's Round of 64 debut boasted a solid 13.17 to kickstart his 2024 run as he currently sits at No. 11 on the rankings in need of another big result. But, Barbados' own Burke is focused on the task at hand with a big week ahead.

"I had fun out there and the waves were better than I expected so that was good," said Burke. "I have an amazing board and I definitely was pretty nervous before that heat. To be honest I don't get normally get nervous before a heat but this one I was and the first few turns felt a little weird which I think was the nerves. Hopefully the waves are fun when I surf again and can surf to my full potential."

Younger brother, Jacob, followed suit in his Round of 64 debut with a convincing performance over former Championship Tour (CT) competitor Carlos Munoz, and in-form surfers Max Beach and Kai Gale Grani. Burke held the lead until the final moments before Munoz turned the heat. Now, both Burke brothers remain the island's last duo into the Round of 32 in hopes of bringing the event title back to Barbados.

The Costa Rican found his rhythm in a high-performance showdown, posting a 15.84 heat total, alongside Wheeler Hasburgh as both advanced with Hasburgh posting an event-best, single-wave score so far of a 9.33.

Reidy Returns to Soup Bowl in Defiant Form

A battle of high-performance surfing provided a spectacle in the Round of 64, Heat 10 with Munoz's fellow Costa Rican Sam Reidy taking on rising talent Wheeler Hasburgh, proven threat Dwight Pastrana, and opening day standout Parker Cohn. Hasburgh and Reidy traded off with an incredible exchange to start the heat, Hasburgh earning a near-perfect 9.33 and Reidy an 8.17. But, Reidy was able to back it up and post a 15.84 for a big heat win with Hasburgh advancing behind him.

"I cannot complain, got empty Soup Bowl and it started turning on for my heat and Wheeler and I are such good competitors so I was stoked to get a good heat with him," said Reidy. "I missed the first one of the set that Wheeler got the 9.33 on, and I knew I had to wait for the next one. The next one luckily came in and it was the most turns I've ever done on a wave at Soup Bowl so it was just overall a great session."

A critical Round of 64 proved no complications for top seeds including current No. 1 Alan Cleland, Owen Moss, former CT competitor Lucca Mesinas, Nolan Rapoza, 2022 event winner Michael Dunphy, Kei Kobayashi, Ryan Huckabee, Jake Davis, and more as they move into the Round of 32.

Day 1: Early Event Threats Make Opening Day Statements

Day 1: Early Event Threats Make Opening Day Statements

The World Surf League (WSL) North America's BTMI Barbados Surf Pro, a men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 5,000, and Live Like Zander Junior Pro in Loving Memory of Zander Venezia presented by Diamonds International kicked off with marquee action unfolding in three-to-four foot wind swell at the famed Soup Bowl. Men's QS Round of 112 and 96, Heats 1 - 13, took center stage with emerging talents stealing the show among proven regional elite. Women's QS, alongside men's and women's junior competition was called OFF for the day.

The reigning North America Regional Pro Junior victor Reed Platenius found his form for a solid 7.67 to turn the heat in the dying minutes. Platenius now prepares for the Round of 64.

Reigning North America Regional Pro Victor Platenius Finds His Form

A Round of 96 battle ensued with local entry Lewis St John stepping up against reigning North America Regional Pro Junior victor Reed Platenius, Jacob Szekely, and Hudson Saunders. St. John's 7.10 pushed him to an advancing position behind Szekely, who held a slim lead, before a final exchange in the dying moments pushed St. John to first-place. But, Platenius' decimating backhand garnered a 7.67 to overtake the lead when the dust settled with St. John advancing into Round of 64.

"That was a nerve-racking heat and I feel like I made a couple of priority mistakes and kind of just got lucky at the end when that wave came," said Platenius. "It was the best looking wave of the heat and I just surfed it how I've been surfing the last week. It's been a tough year so that one feels good. It's so sick being here, it's such a good vibe and even people who didn't surf today still came down so it's great."

The explosive tendencies of Hayden Rodgers began to surface with a 14.30 heat to total seal the best performance of opening day at Soup Bowl and move into the Round of 64.

California Standouts Rodgers, Cohn, and Coffey Deliver in Debuts

Adding his name to a big day of competition, Hayden Rodgers utilized his backhand variety for a day's best 14.30 (out of a possible 20) heat total in the Round of 96, Heat 12. Rodgers' ability to adapt and be patient proved the difference as a dominant showing, posting a 7.17 and 7.13, sent him straight to the Round of 64.

"It feels good and I just tried to keep it pretty simple out there," said Rogers. "I just wanted to sit in my lineup and ride waves that looked like they had a good double up. It worked out so I'm stoked."

Parker Cohn continues to show his lethality in the jersey, posting an opening day's best 13.57 heat total to move into the Round of 64.

Californians returned to Soup Bowl in force with Parker Cohn delivering a stunning debut, posting opening day's best heat total of a 13.57 (out of a possible 20). Cohn's forehand attack was relentless, linking multiple, critical sections together for a 7.07 and 6.50 to back it up. Now, Cohn prepares for the top seeds in the Round of 64.

"I'm stoked to be in Barbados, when you can go from one side of the island to the other and find waves all over the place it's really fun," said Cohn. "I got really lucky some waves came in the beginning otherwise it would've been pretty nerve-racking to site with priority for the majority of that heat. It's great when the game plan works."

Santa Cruz, California's danger man Sam Coffey surged in his return to Soup Bowl and posted a 13.00 heat total for his appearance in the top-seeded Round of 64.

One of North America's perennial standouts, Sam Coffey, finished with a Quarterfinal appearance at this event in 2023 and began his surge once again in dynamic form. Coffey utilized both his forehand and backhand attack to accrue a 13.00 heat total move into the top-seeded Round of 64. The Santa Cruz, California, competitor was a standout during a recent swell leading into competition and carried that confidence into his debut.

"It was fun, a little bit smaller than the last few days but I'm stoked to make that first heat," said Coffey. "Last year I finally figured out how to surf this wave, it's really hard, but there's no pressure here and just want to go out there and have fun. If I can go as far as the Quarters again or a Final I'll be happy."

One of Costa Rica's proven, emerging talents Tosh Talbot posted a solid 12.40 to earn a big heat win alongside fellow Costa Rican Tomas King advancing to the Round of 64.

Talbot Leads Early Costa Rican Charge

A pack of Costa Rican competitors made their moves early and Tosh Talbot led their charge with a solid debut showing. Talbot's forehand power garnered a 12.40 heat total as fellow compatriot Tomas King posted a 7.50 to find his way into the Round of 64 alongside Talbot. Plus, Alberto Muñoz advancing position pushed the Costa Rica surge forward on opening day.

"It's great to be back here in Barbados, this is my third time doing the QS here and every time I'm here I love it," said Talbot. "I was in fourth priority and before the heat I told myself I'd sit wide or on the inside and lucked into that wave. We'll see what they run tomorrow but I'll just rest, eat, and stay hydrated to feel good."

A fresh addition to WSL North America contingent, Lucas Cassity powered through opening day with a Round of 112 and Round of 96 win. Now, Cassity looks to test the top seeds in the Round of 96 for his Soup Bowl debut.

Cassity Continues to Impress in First WSL Events

One of the newest faces in the North America QS and Pro Junior events is Lucas Cassity and he continues to show he's here to stay. A Final showing in his first-ever Pro Junior event at Pismo Beach showed a glimpse into what he may be capable of and earned two heat wins in his first-ever appearance at Soup Bowl in today's proceedings.

"I wasn't sure if I should go on that wave and then I saw the double up and there was still some time so I knew it wouldn't be a big error if it wasn't a good wave," said Cassity. "But, it stood up on the end and I'm super happy. I bettered my result from the last QS so I'm already super grateful."

Also earning Round of 96 wins to earn their way into the top-seeded Round of 64, Lucas Cassity, Quaid Fahrion, Kyan Yang, Lukas Skinner, Juan Gerena Martinez, Max Beach, Will Deane,

