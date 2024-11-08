Brilliant Debuts Kickstart U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro presented by Jersey Mike's Subs

The World Surf League (WSL) U.S. Air Force Super Surf Pro presented by Jersey Mike's Subs, a North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000, North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui contingent took over Jacksonville Beach, Fla., in two-to-three foot conditions with early event threats making their statements. The Round of 96 finished in its entirety and now sets up the heavily-stacked Round of 64 where top seeds will make their debuts.

Fresh off a Round of 96 win Maddie Stanton (USA) was all smiles into the Round of 64. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Maddie Stanton Strikes Excellence in Powerful Fashion

California's Maddie Stanton found her form in a dominant debut, posting the day's best single-wave score of an 8.67 (out of a possible 10) and heat total of an excellent 16.34 (out of a possible 20). Stanton's relentless backhand overpowered a dreamy left that rewarded her with multiple opportunities to put on a showcase. Now, Stanton prepares for the top-seeded Round of 64.

"The waves are actually super fun right now and there's a lot of waves to stay busy. I got lucky to find those and just stoked to show my surfing ," said Stanton. "It gives me a lot of confidence to put up those scores and take a win. This event is always super fun and I'm stoked to see more waves for the weekend."

Current Hawaii/Tahiti Nui No. 2 Kiara Goold (PYF) came out swinging. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Kiara Goold Continues to Push Her QS Season in Winning Form

A decimating start from Kiara Goold put the event on alert with her razor-sharp forehand picking apart the Jacksonville Beach Pier lineup for a brilliant debut. Goold's runner-up finish in Oceanside marked a career-best and took over the No. 1 spot for Hawaii/Tahiti Nui. After a third-place finish at The Hawaiian Islands Sunset Pro Goold entered this event as the No. 2 competitor and looks to keep her momentum in full swing.

"I couldn't believe I got those insiders and they just formed up so well so I'm stoked," said Goold. "It's nice just going back-to-back with events and I'm happy I like planes (laughs). Shifting from big waves to small waves is hard but I'm stoked to be able to adapt really fast. It would be amazing to make another Final out here and the older girls are really pushing me so it's exciting."

Faviola Alcala (PUR) keeps her momentum alive and thriving in the jersey. - WSL / Dylan O'Donnell

Puerto Rico's Faviola Alcala Forehand Power Goes Excellent

Straight off an event in her home waters of Puerto Rico, Faviola Alcala (PUR) unleashed her power once more this time in Jacksonville Beach. Alcala's forehand was on full display to post an excellent 8.33 and 15.34 heat total before nearly landing an air-reverse toward the end of the heat. The QS contender has regained her excitement for the jersey and now continues to see results building.

"It's nice to come back from the break I took and get these scores and some results. The waves are so fun out there right now and I'm stoked to get win that heat," said Alcala. "It's great to keep the jersey on after the event back home as well. To feel that momentum and get these scores early on is great for my confidence and I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

Skai Suitt (HAW) pushed the standard in her debut with precision and power. - WSL / Dylan O'Donnell

Skai Suitt Pushes Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Surge in Debut

The Hawaii/Tahiti Nui contingent showed they're ready for any conditions with Skai Suitt leading the charge. The 14-year-old, Suitt, continued to show her prowess in the jersey and notched an impressive 14.34 heat total on her sharp backhand. After earning her first QS Final appearance earlier this year in home waters, Suitt now looks to push her surfing among North America's leading contenders.

"It's really fun to just be finding waves with just two other girls out. Plus it's really glassy after the first two days I was here and it being onshore wind," said Suit. "It feels pretty good to keep the event momentum going. In Oceanside I only made my first heat and not happy on that but going from Sunset to here is good to get the ball rolling again so I'm stoked."

Zoie Zietz (NDL) put on a forehand clinic in her debut for an excellent 8.50. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Also finding early success, Zoie Zietz, Olivia Storrer, Ayla Stutzman,Avery McDonald, Sofia Gamboa, Zoe Panettiere, Kaydn Persidok, Scout Mitchell, Tia Rista, Coral Schuster, and Ava Wagester kicked off their campaigns with Round of 96 wins.

Rising Tides took over the lineup in Jacksonville Beach to help inspire the next generation of young women. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Rising Tides Brings A Wave of Inspiration to Jacksonville Beach

The WSL Rising Tides mentorship program swept through Jacksonville Beach to help inspire the next generation of women competitors. Former Championship Tour (CT) competitor Chelsea Tuach, reigning North America QS Regional victor Zoe Benedetto, reigning Hawaii/Tahiti Nui QS Regional victor Keala Tomoda-Bannert, former WSL World Junior Champion Kirra Pinkerton, and recent La Marginal Surfing Pro winner Leilani McGonagle spent time with the participants for a Q&A and took them out for a surf.

"This was actually my first Rising Tides I've been a part of and it's such a great idea. It's intimidating some times with all the guys and I think this is great to give these girls some confidence in the water," said Tomoda-Bannert. "I wish that this was around when I was growing up because I feel their froth and it rubs off on you which is amazing. It was a really fun afternoon with them and hopefully this is something that keeps building them up for years to come."

Event organizers will reconvene at 7:30 a.m. EDT to determine a likely 8:00 a.m. EDT start.

The U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro presented by Jersey Mike's Subs will run November 8 through 10.