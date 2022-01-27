The Pipeline Top 10: A Peek Into The Future Of Women's Performance

As the start of the 2022 Championship Tour season gets set to kick off with the Billabong Pro Pipeline, we're counting down the most memorable championship moments from the past 10 years.

The 2022 Billabong Pro Pipeline will be the first full-length women's Championship Tour event at one of the world's most dangerous waves.

When the Opening Day buzzer is sounded it will be a watershed moment for competitive surfing, at a time when women are pushing the levels of progression across all aspects of the sport.

The now five-time World Champ posts the highest-ever wave score for for the first women's Championship Tour event held at Pipeline.

This is an important change that recognizes the talent and drive of elite athletes at the top of their game, and the potential of a new generation who are already pushing the envelope and bound to redefine the limits of the sport.

Though it won't be the first time women have competed in a Championship Tour event at Pipeline.

That happened in 2021, when the Maui Pro presented by ROXY was moved to the North Shore of Oahu mid-event following a fatal shark attack.

Carissa Moore was defeated by Tyler Wright in the Final of the event, but captured the hearts of minds of fans by taking on hollow, critical waves - WSL / Kelly Cestari

This gave the world a preview of a new era of female competitive surfing. Athletes such as Carissa Moore, Tyler Wright and Tatiana Weston-Webb didn't hesitate to seize the opportunity, despite the challenging circumstances.

"It's been a real privilege to get this opportunity because I know a lot of women never thought this was possible, including myself," said Wright, who became the first woman to win a WSL Championship Tour event at Pipeline. "Over the last 10 years we have worked really hard so that when these opportunities come up we are ready to go."

Tyler Wright won the first women's Championship Tour Final at Pipeline, in a moment decades in the making. - WSL / Tony Heff

While Australia's Wright would go on to win the event, it was Moore's surfing in hollow, critical waves that won the hearts and minds of fans. It was a reminder of how well-rounded a surfer she is, and a statement ahead of a season that would eventually see her claim a fifth World Title.

With Pipeline as well as Teahupo'o in Tahiti now permanent fixtures for the women competing on the Championship Tour, we've seen many surfers putting in the work and dedicating themselves to surfing waves of consequence.

Tatiana Weston-Webb was another athlete who sent it at Pipeline during her first Championship Tour event there. - WSL / Brent Bielmann

This is a visible sign of change that will inspire new generations, proving gender isn't a requirement to perform at the highest level, in the most challenging conditions. The days of a men's only event at Pipeline, and other dangerous reef breaks are a thing of the past.

The waiting period for the Billabong Pro Pipeline gets underway on January 29. Keep it locked right here at WorldSurfLeague.com for the latest news and info as we countdown the start of the 2022 Championship Tour.