The Pipeline Top 10: John John Florence Finally Becomes A Pipe Champion

As the start of the 2022 Championship Tour season gets set to kick off with the Billabong Pro Pipeline, we're counting down the most memorable championship moments from the past 10 years.

How does a two-time World Champion, a surfer who grew up in front of Pipeline and is widely considered the best Pipe surfer of his generation, not have a Championship Tour victory there?

It was a question many fans had pondered, before John John Florence finally made things right in 2020 at the Billabong Pipe Masters.

Florence had long been considered the best out there -- that's why it was such a glaring omission from his long list of achievements.

Two-time World Champ John John Florence is widely considered the best pipe surfer of his generation but was missing a Pipe Masters trophy ... until today.

He'd come close to victory at Pipeline, with two runner-up finishes, but after competing at nearly every CT event at Pipe since 2008, it was an itch that really needed to be scratched. It felt borderline indecent that this particular box had yet to be ticked.

"It feels so good to win," said Florence after taking down Gabriel Medina in the Final. "Especially from that heat, that was a really hard heat. I'm stoked to win against Gabe … I feel like competing against him is why I want to compete."

"Winning the Pipe Masters has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. I've grown up watching this event. I've made a couple of finals and never quite got it. I'm super stoked. I don't know what else to say."

Pipeline has been a playground for John John Florence since he was a child, which was why a CT victory at Pipe was such as glaring omission from his list of achievements - WSL / Tony Heff

Winning at Pipe is a dream of many Championship Tour surfers, though none have been built to achieve the honor quite like Florence. A prodigy who has been a household name since he was a child, Florence grew up in front of Pipeline and spent almost every waking moment surfing the North Shore of Oahu.

While many surfers need to become comfortable at Pipeline later in life, Florence was right at home out there while he was still in elementary school. Watching this small child with a shock of blond hair toying with the world's most infamous wave became a regular image from every Pipeline swell.

'It feels so good to win,' said Florence after taking down Gabriel Medina in the Final. 'Especially from that heat, that was a really hard heat. I'm stoked to win against Gabe … I feel like competing against him is why I want to compete.' - WSL / Tony Heff

In every other way, Florence had more than lived up to the hype that been placed on his shoulders by the surfing industry, with Triple Crown wins and World Titles, but Pipeline was always the event he was born to win.

If time out at the wave -- to the point of sheer mastery -- is a measure of preparation, almost no one else deserved this more than him.

