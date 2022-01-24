Ivan Florence Gets Call Up Into Billabong Pro Pipeline

Don't lock in your Fantasy teams yet, the heat draw for the Billabong Pro Pipeline continues to evolve as Australia's Ryan Callinan has officially withdrawn from the event due to a broken wrist. Receiving the WSL injury replacement will be local standout Ivan Florence, who gets the nod after finishing 3rd at last December's HIC Pipe Pro.

When action is called on at Pipe, Florence will face Caio Ibelli, who's surfing as a replacement for defending World Champ Gabriel Medina, and rookie Callum Robson in the Opening Round.

Callinan broke his left wrist in early January during an ill-fated aerial attempt and has subsequently undergone surgery to repair the damage.

What's better than a perfect 10 at Pipeline? Doing it right in front of your brother who just happens to be a 2x World Champion.

The younger brother of two-time World Champ John John Florence, Ivan proved to the world that he's ready for prime time at the HIC event when he charged his way to a third-place finish, posting a ten-point ride in the process.

This will be Florence's first Championship Tour event, but growing up at Pipe and sparring with his World Champ brother makes him a unique underdog threat at Pipe.

Ivan knows the wave better than most, and has seen what it takes to win out there against CT-level talent. At the HIC event in December he blitzed passed Hawaii's Ezekiel Lau and Imaikalani deVault in the Quarterfinals. Both surfers will join the 2022 CT roster. Prior to the HIC event, Florence hadn't surfed in a Qualfiying Series event since 2012.

The waiting period for the Billabong Pro Pipeline gets underway on January 29. Keep it locked right here at WorldSurfLeague.com for the latest news and info as we countdown the start of the 2022 Championship Tour.