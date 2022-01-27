Heavy-Hitters Debut in Phenomenal Form at SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach presented by French Hospital Medical Center QS 1,000 fired into action with solid, three-to-four foot northwest swell providing ample opportunity for competitors. Men's Round of 96 and Round of 64 Heats 1 - 8 put on a showcase of brilliant surfing as the women await their debut in Pismo Beach.

The Encinitas, California competitor blasted a 16.10 heat total to overpower the likes of Crosby Colapinto - who dropped a 9.00.

One of Encinitas, California's own Levi Slawson unleashed a dynamic performance in his Round of 96 debut with a round-best 14.75 (out of a possible 20) heat total. Slawson's, 18, forehand attack continued into the Round of 64 where a superheat awaited as he faced top seeds Crosby Colapinto and Cory Arrambide, 2017 event winner, along with Brazil's Davi Toledo.

But, Slawson picked up right where he left off and posted a day's best 16.10 heat total for another round win along with Colapinto in runner-up - who posted a near-perfect 9.00 (out of a possible 10). *Full interview in video above

Fully recovered from a broken ankle, the Ventura, California competitor put on a display of his signature flair to earn a 9.65.

One of the Central Coast's finest in Eithan Osborne felt right at home and soared his way to a near-perfect 9.65 and 16.00 heat total. The Ventura, California competitor dealt with a broken ankle just months ago and continues to push the envelope both in and out of the jersey, showing what he's capable on the latter in his debut. *Full interview in video above

"It felt good to get a decent score and get the mojo going," said Osborne. "It's pretty difficult out there so if I was able to get a couple scores it could give me some confidence to do it again. I think if it gets smaller it could actually get a little better."

The aerial assaults stole the show and Josh Burke brought out his strong game to match. - WSL / Runamuck Photography

Josh Burke started his SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach campaign off in flying form to garner an excellent 8.00 and 14.25 heat total. Currently sitting at No. 9 on the North America ranks, the Barbados representative is looking for a big result and showed he's capable of making tough, low tide conditions look extraordinary.

"The start of my heat was a little challenging and I was stressing a little bit when I couldn't find a wave," said Burke. "Everyone likes to start out early, but I ended up pulling a couple scores. That's the goal, to get 13-points or better every heat. I knew airs would score well in this event so I'm stoked to land a few in that heat."

Event threats are aplenty and Dylan Hord put his name among the list of those to watch. - WSL / Runamuck Photography

Immediately following that heat, an early upset unfolded with the young San Clemente, California competitor Luke Wyler eliminating the veteran David do Carmo. But, it was Dylan Hord who capped off Round 1 with high-flying antics of his own to post an excellent 8.00 as he looks for a breakthrough result on the QS.

"It feels so good to get an early win after not competing for so long," said Hord. "The goal is always to get a big result and just have fun. You can't take it too seriously and just enjoy every heat, and who knows what can happen."

Big heat wins from the likes of event threats Jett Schilling, Jhony Corzo, former North America Regional Champion Noah Schweizer, Cam Richards, Ben Benson, Phillippe Chagas, and many more added to a massive day of competition.

A 7:00 a.m. call will determine a likely 7:30 a.m. start for men's Round 2 Heat 9 before women's competition gets underway.

Watch the SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach pres. by French Hospital Medical Center LIVE beginning January 27 - 30.