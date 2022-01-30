CARVE Great Lakes Pro Sees Pro Surfing Return to New South Wales in 2022

The opening event of the Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series will kickstart an action-packed year of surfing in NSW and Australia, with the first event, the 2022 C A R V E Great Lakes Pro, to get underway in late February. The elite four-day World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 rated event is the first of four stops on the Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series and will take place at Boomerang Beach from February 22 to 25.

The Qualifying Series will run from February through to May 2022 and determine who has qualified for the World Surf League's Challenger Series (CS), which will run from May through to December. It is the first time a regionalised format of the Qualifying Series has been implemented, with each region allocated a quota of surfers who can qualify for the Challenger Series.

Surfing NSW CEO, Luke Madden, said the event is the perfect way to kickstart 2022.

"The Great Lakes Pro is one of the most exciting events on the Surfing NSW calendar and we couldn't think of a better place to kick off the professional surfing year in Australia," said Madden.

Minister for Tourism and Sport Stuart Ayres said the Great Lakes was a stunning location to launch the NSW Government's recently announced three-year partnership with the NSW Pro Surf Series.

"The C A R V E Great Lakes Pro will showcase the region's spectacular coastline to surfers from around the globe and confirm its reputation as one of Australia's premier surfing destinations," Mr Ayres said. "The competition will also draw surfing enthusiasts, maintaining the momentum of recent school holiday activity to provide a further boost to the local visitor economy."

Member for Myall Lakes, the Hon. Stephen Bromhead, said the NSW Government is proud to support the Great Lakes Pro, which has been a feature of the Surfing NSW calendar for five years.

"After a challenging year, I am delighted to welcome back the Great Lakes Pro," Mr Bromhead said. "The event plays a significant role in showcasing our spectacular surfing beaches and boosting local businesses with tourism dollars. The Great Lakes are looking forward to again welcoming competitors and spectators to Boomerang Beach this February for another incredible event."

WSL APAC Tour Manager Ty Sorati said the Great Lakes Pro shaped up as one of the most exciting contests of the year, with the added significance of the new regionally focussed qualification pathway.

"WSL is excited to return to the idyllic Boomerang Beach in Pacific Palms for the second event of the 2022 QS leg and the first in New South Wales," said WSL APAC Tour Manager Ty Sorati. "Boomerang is one of the most beautiful spots on the East Coast and every year we've been there for this event, the waves haven't disappointed and we don't expect this year to be any different. We'd like to thank all of the event partners including Surfing NSW for continuing to bring professional surfing to this part of the world year in year out."

Boomerang Boardriders Club surfer, Ross Cadden, will be hoping his local knowledge will deliver benefits come round one.

"I am very excited and grateful for this opportunity to surf in front of my family and friends," Cadden said. "This means a lot to me as it shows my hard work and dedication to training and getting better is paying off."

Newcastle's Philippa Anderson has been surfing at Boomerang Beach with her brother Craig for over a decade, and says there's no better place to start the competitive year.

"We've had so many contests at Boomerang Beach over the years from juniors right through to elite events and the waves always turn on for us. Every event there has been great conditions, no matter the swell, you know you'll get good waves which gives us a solid base to show what we're capable of," she said. "It's not just the waves, the whole area has the best laid-back small-town feeling combined with uncrowded, picturesque beaches."

Supported by C A R V E , the event will see some of the best surfers from around the country travel to the Great Lakes region.

"Our event puts some of the best surfers from around Australia and the world in a beautiful location with a high chance of scoring perfect waves to showcase their surfing," Director of C A R V E , Matt Whyte said.

Vissla has again come onboard to support the NSW Pro Surf Series. Company CEO, John Mossop, was excited to be able to support the premier event series.

"Once again we are promoting the best surfers in Australia to showcase their extraordinary talent over four amazing events," Mossop said. "At this time when we need positive influence in all aspects of life, we are proud to provide ongoing support to supporting professional events in regional NSW."

The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series was developed to support Australian and International surfers in gaining ranking points and prize money on the World Surf League's Qualifying Series. Additionally, the month-long series provides an opportunity for surfers and visitors alike to explore the variety of waves, visit local communities and everything the NSW coast has to offer.

For more information or to watch the event live head to www.worldsurfleague.com or check the free WSL App.

2022 Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series Event Schedule EVENT 1: C A R V E Great Lakes Pro - February 22nd - 25th WSL QS1000 EVENT 2: Gage Roads Port Stephens Pro - 27th - 1st March WSL QS1000 EVENT 3: Mad Mex Maroubra Pro Presented by. By N G Farah 4 - 6th March WSL QS1000 EVENT 4 Men: Vissla Central Coast Pro Presented by Mad Mex - WSL QS3000 14th - 19th March EVENT 4 Women: Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro Presented by Mad Mex WSL QS3000 14th - 19th March

The 2022 Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW. The series will also be proudly supported by C A R V E , Mobys Beachside Retreat, Barrington Coast Council, World Surf League, Destination NSW, Surfing NSW and Vissla.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.