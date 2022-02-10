- WSL / Ted Fletcher
NewsSLO CAL Open at Morro Bay presented by French Hospital Medical CenterTaro Watanabe

SLO CAL Open Morro Bay Returns to the Rock

The surf community of Morro Bay welcomed the WSL for its maiden voyage into the world of professional surfing in 2020 to showcase the iconic wave of Morro Rock. Plenty of fun swell provided opportunities for some of North America's finest at the SLO CAL Open Morro Bay presented by French Hospital Medical Center, crowning Taro Watanabe and Izzi Gomez its inaugural victors.

Fast-forward two years and a COVID-19 based hiatus, some of these top-tier competitors make their return to the cold waters once again.

Back To The Rock: SLO CAL Open Morro Bay
The event presented by French Hospital Medical Center returns February 24 - 27 in the cold waters of Morro Bay.

Watch the SLO CAL Open Morro Bay pres. by French Hospital Medical LIVE beginning February 24 - 27.

Taro Watanabe

Peyton Willard
Watch: Taro Watanabe Victorious at WRV Outer Banks Pro pres. by Pacifico

The rising talent overcame East Coast veteran Michael Dunphy to win his second-career QS event.

It Was A Busy Weekend On The QS

Banting, Baum, Gomez and Watanabe take wins on the QS, female surfers break barriers in India, Italo gives back, and more.

Andrew Nichols
Watanabe and Gomez Claim Inaugural SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay Wins

The 17-year-old Watanabe and five-time SUP World Champion Gomez overpowered formidable fields to earn their first-ever WSL wins.

Andrew Nichols
WSL North America Announces Return of Qualifying Series California Events

The regional QS season gets back underway with two marquee, Central Coast events.

