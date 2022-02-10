SLO CAL Open Morro Bay Returns to the Rock

The surf community of Morro Bay welcomed the WSL for its maiden voyage into the world of professional surfing in 2020 to showcase the iconic wave of Morro Rock. Plenty of fun swell provided opportunities for some of North America's finest at the SLO CAL Open Morro Bay presented by French Hospital Medical Center, crowning Taro Watanabe and Izzi Gomez its inaugural victors.

Fast-forward two years and a COVID-19 based hiatus, some of these top-tier competitors make their return to the cold waters once again.

The event presented by French Hospital Medical Center returns February 24 - 27 in the cold waters of Morro Bay.

Watch the SLO CAL Open Morro Bay pres. by French Hospital Medical LIVE beginning February 24 - 27.