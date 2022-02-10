The surf community of Morro Bay welcomed the WSL for its maiden voyage into the world of professional surfing in 2020 to showcase the iconic wave of Morro Rock. Plenty of fun swell provided opportunities for some of North America's finest at the SLO CAL Open Morro Bay presented by French Hospital Medical Center, crowning Taro Watanabe and Izzi Gomez its inaugural victors.
Fast-forward two years and a COVID-19 based hiatus, some of these top-tier competitors make their return to the cold waters once again.
The event presented by French Hospital Medical Center returns February 24 - 27 in the cold waters of Morro Bay.
Watch the SLO CAL Open Morro Bay pres. by French Hospital Medical LIVE beginning February 24 - 27.
SLO CAL Open Morro Bay Returns to the Rock
Andrew Nichols
Taro Watanabe
Catch a glimpse of all the finals day action that witnessed Taro Watanabe and Alyssa Spencer win big.
The rising talent overcame East Coast veteran Michael Dunphy to win his second-career QS event.
Banting, Baum, Gomez and Watanabe take wins on the QS, female surfers break barriers in India, Italo gives back, and more.
The 17-year-old Watanabe and five-time SUP World Champion Gomez overpowered formidable fields to earn their first-ever WSL wins.
Have you had enough of the Pro Taghazout Bay action? We haven't either, so we're stoked to bring you a final recap of the inaugural QS5,000
SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay presented by French Hospital Medical Center
The regional QS season gets back underway with two marquee, Central Coast events.