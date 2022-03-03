Groundbreaking Day Unfolds to Start Cabarete Pro powered by Carambola Surf House

If Dominican Republic wasn't already on the map as a surfing destination, it certainly made a case for itself today to start the Cabarete Pro powered by Carambola Surf House. Encuentro Beach's "The Left" provided opening day splendor for competitors to take advantage of throughout the Round of 96.

The Ventura, California competitor put on a backhand clinic at Encuentro Beach in his Cabarete Pro powered by Caramboloa Surf House debut.

Former ISA World Junior Championship Gold Medalist Dimitri Poulos found his rhythm right away, starting with a 7.75 (out of a possible 10) to take command over the heat before then turning in an excellent 8.00. Poulos' mindset is locked into staying in the moment and showed he's eager to rise to the challenge of finding results along the way. (Full interview in video above)

Fellow Californian Shaun Burns of Santa Cruz found gems of his own to earn a big heat win and will be joined into the Round of 64 by fellow West Coast competitors Nolan Rapoza, who survived a nail-biting debut, Luke Wyler, Rex Hennings, Dylan Hord, and a flourishing Sebastian Mendes who earned the historic, first-ever heat win of a WSL event in Dominican Republic.

Magno Pacheco soared into the Round of 64, utilizing his flair above the lip to earn an impressive 7.10. - WSL / Wolf Photographe

Brazil's presence made its way to the Dominican Republic courtesy of Magno Pacheco with a blistering performance above the lip and compatriot Rodrigo Saldanha earning a heat win later in the day. Pacheco's 2022 hasn't started the way he'd like with two equal 33rd finishes and looks to turn things around here at a new venue.

"I'm so happy to be here in this event," said Pachecho. "All I want is to surf my best in these waves. The wave is a very good long left with a lot of potential out there. I'm very happy to advance my heat with good score and it is a want to see from myself. DR is very good place, the people are very friendly and humble in the water, and it helps make the DR a special spot."

Pedro Fernandez's last-minute scoring opportunity gave him just enough to earn an advancing position into the next round. - WSL / Wolf Photographe

Local Dominican surfers Zion Balbuena, Cristian Padilla, and Pedro Fernandez secured their places into the top-seeded Round of 64 with clutch performances to earn advancing positions.

"I made my heat on the buzzer-beater and I'm so stoked," said Fernandez. "It's an honor to represent the island of Dominican Republic right here in Cabarete. I'm stoked for WSL to be here and I'm ready to keep it going."

Also earning big Round of 96 wins were an injury-free Che Allan, who made his long-awaited return to the QS, alongside Ryan Huckabee, Owen Moss, Braeden Kopec, Sean Foerster, Keoni Lasa, Greyson Grant, Darshan Antequera, and Derek Gomes.

A 7:30 a.m. AST call will determine a likely 8:00 a.m. AST start for Round of 64 action.

The Cabarete Pro powered by Carambola Surf House runs March 3 - 6 at Encuentro Beach, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.