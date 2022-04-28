Stormy Start Gives Way To Excellence At Jack's Surfboards Pro

A stormy start to the World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) season gave way to a beautiful day of competition for opening day at the Jack's Surfboards Pro. Three-to-four foot, occasional plus sets powered through the iconic southside Huntington Beach Pier lineup and moments of brilliance transpired as the men dealt with Round of 128 and 96 Heats 1 - 8 in dynamic fashion. Women's competition was called off for today and Friday, April 29.

The 2018 event winner put on a clinic with his forehand and backhand attack to drop an excellent 16.33 heat total.

Former event winner Kevin Schulz didn't hesitate to drop the hammer in his Round of 128 debut - starting in the opening affairs after losing his seeding points last season. The San Clemente, California QS veteran's forehand attacked earned him a day's best 8.83 (out of a possible 10) and astounding 16.33 heat total to overpower opening day proceedings as he looks for his third-career QS victory.

Hagan Johnson put on an impressive display an showed he can get scores off one, massive single maneuver. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

An impeccable start from emerging competitor Hagan Johnson left his opponents battling for runner-up after he found an excellent 8.00 and backed it up with a 7.27. The 19-year-old continues to find his footing among the QS contingent and is looking for a breakthrough result this year after finishing just outside the Top 50 on regional rankings.

"I was just waiting for the good waves because it was a little slow before my heat and I paddled out at the pier bowl looking for rights that never came through," said Johnson. "I got lucky to find that 8-pointer. And then I found that one big turn to get the 7.27 so I was stoked with how that heat went in the end."

A spry Nathan Yeomans hasn't lost any of his spark for competition. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

At age 40, Nathan Yeomans still shows what it takes to be among the QS elite as one of the West Coast's most winningest QS surfers of his and this generation. San Clemente's own put his powerful forehand carves on full display in both the Round of 128 and 96 with dominant heat wins - accruing a 7.67 an 14.17 heat total in the Round of 128. Yeomans doesn't rely soley on competition for his means of living anymore but he hasn't lost the urge to compete at a top level amid his multiple roles.

"It's been awhile, I've dabbled in a few events but I haven't had a heat win in the last few so even at the ripe age of 40 it's still good getting a heat win (laughs)," said Yeomans. "I had my dad come up which is great to have him join us for the day. As you get older you have to double dip. I'm a sales rep, and still get a couple funds from a few companies that helps support the family so big shout out to all of them."

Cory Arrambide's backhand got it's grooming at the righthander of Rincon and he put it to good use in his debut. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

One of North America's QS veterans Cory Arrambide continues to light up his early round heats and turned in a convincing Round of 96 victory utilizing his powerful backhand attack. The Ventura, California competitor felt right at home in Huntington Beach's waters and looks to go better than his event-best equal-17th after returning from a brief competitive hiatus.

"I haven't surfed a QS heat in awhile since Morro Bay so that felt really good," said Arrambide. "I don't want to get ahead of myself but that was fun, waves were fun so you can't ask for much more. I've done some (West Coast) Board Riders events this year and those are always fun but I always enjoy myself at these events as well."

A 7:30am PDT call will determine a likely 8:00am PDT start for men's Round of 96 Heat 9.

The Jack's Surfboards Pro runs April 28 - May 1 at the Huntington Beach Pier, Huntington Beach, California.