North America Talents Converge on Huntington Beach for Jack's Surfboards Pro Start

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) is back to kickstart the 2022/23' season with the Jack's Surfboards Pro QS 1,000 beginning April 28 - May 1. Some of the region's top-tier men and women talents alongside emerging competitors are set to contest for a vital start toward their goal of Challenger Series qualification. Fans around the world will be able to tune in LIVE on opening day to witness high-performance surfing at this event's fifth edition.

Samantha Sibley (USA) finished out the year just shy of the Challenger Series but went out swinging and looks to bring her form into the new season. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Competitors will be looking to get their season off in the right direction and Samantha Sibley is hoping to find similar success at the iconic Huntington Beach Pier she's had in the past. The now 19-year-old fell just a few heats shy of joining the Challenger Series and has her eyes set on not missing that mark this season. With two QS runner-ups and a massive Super Girl Pro victory in her resume, San Clemente, California's own knows what it takes to find meaningful results.

"I'm really stoked to have such a quick restart," said Sibley. "It feels really nice to just jump right back into the competition season and get going. I love competing so it's awesome that we will be doing it year around. I'm excited to compete for a chance to qualify for the Challenger Series - the level is so high and it's such a great experience.."

"I think what I can take from last season is to remember to live in the moment and enjoy every journey," added Sibley. "My goal this year is to have fun and get good waves."

Tia Blanco got a taste of the Championship Tour and now looks to make her move to the Challenger Series by season's end. - WSL / Damien Poullenot

But a ready and able field of women await Sibley such as 2021 Championship Tour (CT) qualification threat Sawyer Lindblad, fellow confirmed Challenger Series competitors Leilani McGonagle, Zoe Benedetto, and Havanna Cabrero. Also, ‘The Ultimate Surfer' winner Tia Blanco, Ella McCaffray, , and more are looking for big results to catapult themselves forward.

A brilliant showing from Josh Burke (BRB) in 2021 earned him a runner-up finish as he comes into Huntington Beach ready and able. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

A long-awaited return to Barbados finished the 2021/22' season and the island's own Josh Burke looks to bounce back alongside fellow Challenger Series threats with a big result at the Jack's Surfboards Pro. Burke's exemplary competitive record makes him a known presence among any event lineup and his runner-up finish behind eventual CT qualifier Nat Young at this event in 2021 added to that resume.

"I wasn't expecting to travel right away after the last season but I always enjoy coming to Huntington Beach," said Burke. "Hopefully I can do one better than last year and that's the goal, the goal is always to win any event I enter. I felt really good last year. My mental space was good and I got some good results with a few equal fifths, even in Dominican where I didn't feel well with a stomach bug."

"In Barbados, something I thought was impossible to happen ended up happening so that was a rough one for me," added Burke. "But, things happen like that and it is what is and I'm moving on from that. I can't wait for this year and the goals are the same. My surfing feels good, I'm good mentally, and I'm ready to win."

After his second-career QS win in Pismo Beach, John Mel will look for more of the same this season to secure a spot within the Top 9. - WSL / Runamuck Photography

A stacked field joins Burke including the likes of confirmed Challenger Series competitors Evan Geiselman and Jett Schilling, alongside some of the region's best such as 2019 event victor Crosby Colapinto, Eithan Osborne, Taro Watanabe, 2018 ISA Gold Medalist Jhony Corzo, former Pro Junior Regional Champ Tyler Gunter, multiple QS victor Luke Gordon, and many more.

A 7:30 a.m. PDT call will determine a likely 8:00 a.m. PDT start to men's Round of 128 action.

Tune in LIVE beginning at 8:00 a.m. PDT April 28 - May 1 at www.WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL App, and WSL YouTube channel.

For more information, please visit www.WorldSurfLeague.com.

The Jack's Surfboards Pro runs April 28 - May 1 at the Huntington Beach Pier, Huntington Beach, California.