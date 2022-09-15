Former Championship Tour, Rising Stars Ready for Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro powered by Celsius

A world-class field is set to take on the World Surf League (WSL) Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro powered by Celsius, a North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui co-sanctioned Qualifying Series (QS) 3000-level event, beginning September 16 - 18 in Oceanside, California. This marks a valuable opportunity for points toward the Hawaii/Tahiti Nui region away from home, noting their second event of the 2022/23' QS season, and their heavy-hitters are in attendance to capitalize.

But, they have a hungry field of North America's contingent looking to hold their ground and keep those points at home in their respective quest for Challenger Series (CS) qualification.

The 2022 Championship Tour rookie returns to California after her victory at the Vans US Open of Surfing and now looks for a Super Girl cape alongside a stacked field of Hawaii/Tahiti Nui competitors.

A decade worth of QS action has provided some historic moments from the likes of five-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore (HAW) donning the Super Girl cape, to Samantha Sibley claiming the title of youngest QS event victor at age 17. Now, the likes of 17-year-old, 2022 Championship Tour (CT) rookie looking to requalify, Bettylou Sakura Johnson looks to add her name to the list of Super Girl Surf Pro winners. Sakura Johnson currently sits at No. 4 on the Challenger Series and knows the value of this opportunity for herself and fellow regional competitors.

"This is a great opportunity and I think we're all just stoked to be in this event," said Sakura Johnson. "It's an all-women's event, and they even have the longboard going on the other side of the pier, and I think it's just so inspiring for the next generation of girl surfers. Just women all together is powerful and we all carry good vibes, and to see the girls come up to you after a heat is something that's so special."

The 16-year-old put together a brilliant day of competition to earn two heat wins and move into the Semifinals.

Current Hawaii/Tahiti Nui No. 1 Moana Jones Wong joins Sakura Johnson alongside the likes of 2022 CT rookie Luana Silva, Challenger Series contenders Brianna Cope, Zoe McDougall, surfing icon Bethany Hamilton, and rising talent Puamakamae Desoto are all locked in for a big weekend at Oceanside to bring home all-important points.

The now 17-year-old Floridian sits at No. 3 on the North America rankings and opens up about her mindset, goals, and more ahead of the QS 3000 powered by Celsius in Oceanside September 16 - 18.

However, the likes of current North America No. 3 Zoe Benedetto has her eyes set on a big result after three-consecutive Finals Day showings to start her 2022/23' season. The Floridian contender found herself among the Challenger Series qualifiers to end the 2021/22' regional season and, while she still looks to find her footing among the world's elite, brings that confidence back to each QS event she vies in.

"Super Girl is always a more difficult event, and it's one of the harder events on our tour because there are so many good girls in it," said Benedetto. "Having the Hawaii region involved, a lot of my friends are doing it, and I compete against them on the Challenger Series and they're insane. They push you to surf really hard and I like that, I like being pushed."

Joining Benedetto to keep the Super Girl cape on mainland soil, 2021 defending event victor Caroline Marks, two-time Super Girl winner and former CT competitor Sage Erickson, current North America No. 1 Sawyer Lindblad, recent, back-to-back regional QS winner, former Super Girl victor, Alyssa Spencer, Challenger Series threat Kirra Pinkerton, and a plethora rising stars look to make their presence known.

The Nissan Super Girl Concert Series brings Plain White Ts, Kira Kosarin, The Expendables, Smashmouth, and more to Oceanside this weekend. - WSL / Steinmetz

The event will also feature an elite-level women's longboarding competition with 48 of the top female pros and up-and-coming stars. Three-time WSL Longboard Champion Honolua Blomfield, former WSL Longboard Champions Summer Romeroand Soleil Errico, and two-time WSL Longboard Champion Jen Smithwill headline the field alongside 2021 Super Girl Longboarding Champion, Kirra Seale.

In addition to the world-class surfing, the event features an action-packed Festival Village with 15 live concerts and family-friendly activities; the annual Super Girl Gamer esports tournament; an all-female DJ Competition; a women's beach soccer tournament; free classes in fitness, yoga, Zumba, Pilates, wellness and dance; female comediennes; celebrity speakers; panel discussions promoting female leadership and sustainability; a female art exhibition; social influencers; autograph signings; a beer garden and food court; a military appreciation program; and a mentorship event for young surfers with five-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore and her Moore Aloha Foundation.

Access to the surfing, concerts, Esports, panels, classes, speakers and all elements are free to attend.

A 8:30 a.m. PDT call will determine a 9:00 a.m. PDT start to the Round of 96.

The event will be televised throughout November and December on Bally Sports and will be streamed live on September 17 - 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. via 15 digital partners including WorldSurfLeague.com, SuperGirlSufPro.com and twitch.tv/supergirlseries and more.

The Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro powered by Celsius QS 3000 will run September 16 - 18 at Oceanside, California.