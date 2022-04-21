- WSL
NewsJack's Surfboards Pro

The Hunt Begins: Jack's Surfboards Pro

Last year witnessed the first glimpse of professional surfing's future with regional events taking the front stage. The newly formatted Challenger Series now creates the bridge between regional competition and joining the Championship Tour (CT) with a hyperfocus on surfers able to earn points close to home before taking to the road around the world.

Jack's Surfboards Pro: Prepare For Fireworks
0:35
North America's 2022/23' Regional QS season kicks off April 28 - May at Huntington Beach, California.

Now, an event that provided one last opportunity for North America's competitors to join that Challenger Series returns as the 2022/23' Qualifying Series (QS) kickoff beginning April 28 - May 1. The iconic Huntington Beach Pier arena will play host to some of the region's top men and women competitors looking to make their mark among a heavily-stacked field.

This marks the fifth edition of this event, starting with an inaugural men's event in 2017, 2018, and 2019 before women joined the contest in 2021. An all-important start is on the line to begin the QS year with valuable points and a chance to join the likes of Hizunome Bettero (2017), Kevin Schulz (2018), Crosby Colapinto (2019), Caitlin Simmers and Nat Young (2021) to notch wins.

Welcome to the QS, Bella Kenworthy
0:10
The 14-year-old made her QS debut at the Jack's Surfboards Pro with a statement to be made - eliminating No. 1 seed Kirra Pinkerton.

A big opportunity awaits the women with some of the top-seeded surfers heading to Australia early for Challenger Series preparations, leaving the door wide open for some emerging talents to shine such as 2021 standout Bella Kenworthy. However, they will still deal with the likes of confirmed Challenger Series competitors Sawyer Lindblad, Leilani McGonagle, Zoe Benedetto, and Havanna Cabrero.

Jack's Surfboards Pro: Evan Geiselman Pushes the Pace
0:39
The Floridian Championship Tour qualification threat made his mark on moving day at the Jack's Surfboards Pro.

The men's side features heavy-hitters Kei Kobayashi, Evan Geiselman, and Jett Schilling before they take to the Challenger Series. But those who narrowly missed out will be looking to capitalize on the early season opportunity and get their campaigns started on the right foot.

Watch all the Jack's Surfboards Pro action LIVE beginning April 28 - May 1 at www.WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL App, or WSL YouTube platform.

Jack's Surfboards Pro

- WSL / Nilton Baptista
Andrew Nichols
Jack's Surfboards Pro Set to Jumpstart 2022/23' WSL North America Qualifying Series Season

An all-important start to the regional QS season awaits April 28 - May at the iconic Huntington Beach Pier.

News

- WSL / Daniel Smorigo
Gabriel Gontijo
Competition Begins at the Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe in Garopaba

Opening Rounds completed at Men's QS 1000

- WSL / Daniel Smorigo
João Carvalho
Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe começa com cenário perfeito na Praia da Ferrugem em Garopaba

80 surfistas competiram na quinta-feira e apenas 32 se classificaram

- WSL / Daniel Smorigo
Renan Vignoli
Highlights: Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe - Day 1

Opening Rounds completed at Men's QS 1000

- WSL
This Is Why Margaret River Is A Marvel Of The Surfing World

As we near event number 5, let's take a look at what makes Margaret River so special. Watch the Margaret River Pro, Apr 24-May 4.

1:10
- WSL
World Surf League Announces Recipients of Second Annual WSL PURE Grant Program

Recipients chosen in Hawaii, Portugal, Indonesia, South Africa, California and Mexico

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2022 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download