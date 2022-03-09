Ron Jon Quiksilver Pro: Electric Performances Unfold On Opening Day

A massive opening day unfolded at the Ron Jon Quiksilver and Roxy Pro with men's Qualifying Series action front and center from start to finish. Thunderstorms delayed proceedings before finishing through to the Round of 64 Heat 8 but the damage was done by a plethora of standouts making their mark.

Evan Geiselman's fresh off a runner-up in the Caribbean and back to posting excellent scores on home soil. - WSL / John Ferguson

The QS grind is in full effect for many of these competitors coming straight from the Dominican Republic right into competition and among them, former Ron Jon Quiksilver Pro victor Evan Geiselman soared in his debut. The New Smyrna Beach, Florida competitor is straight off a runner-up in DR and felt right at home going event-to-event.

"We're back in Florida and I'm happy," said Geiselman. "The waves were pretty fun. We're in Cocoa Beach so you have to enjoy it when there's swell around. It can get brutal here so when you get opportunities to post scores it's good and no days off (laughs). Right back into it and I'm ready."

A quick ride up the highway followed by an explosive performance from Tommy Coleman pushed him into the Round of 64 - WSL / John Ferguson

Former Ron Jon Quiksilver Junior Pro finalist Tommy Coleman unleashed his ferocious forehand on a dream lefthander to turn in an excellent 8.50 (out of a possible 10) and 16.15 (out of a possible 20) heat total. The Vero Beach, Florida competitor turned in an equal 49th in Pismo Beach and his looking for more success near home.

"It's always nice to be in the jersey at home and have the family and friends supporting me along with the local crowd," said Coleman. "With two events left I'm just hoping to get some good results to carry over momentum into the next season."

William Hedleston represented brilliantly for his hometown and blasted an excellent 8.00 to start his heat. - WSL / John Ferguson

Local competitor William Hedleston made his debut in this event at the age of 11 and continues to improve his result each time around in both the QS and Junior. The now 17-year-old will celebrate his 18th birthday by event's end and opened up with an 8.00 and 14.50 heat total to start off in brilliant form as he awaits his Round of 64 heat. Hedleston is back in the jersey after dealing with an ankle injury sustained on Oahu, Hawaii's famed North Shore and right at home.

"There's really no other feeling than surfing at home, it's your home break and you're used to it all the time," said Hedleston. "It's tricky though, being a beach break, it shifts but when you get the fun ones it's definitely worth it. That first wave was nuts and just kept giving me opportunities. I just waited for the rest of the heat to get another score like that but that first one calmed me down a bit."

Crosby Colapinto witnessed his brother's momentous victory in Portugal and it sparked fire of his own toward a Round of 64 debut. - WSL / John Ferguson

California's top competitors weren't left out of the mix with the likes of defending event victor Kei Kobayashi, Crosby Colapinto, Jeremy Carter, Matt Passaquindici, Raiki Nishida, Lucas Owston and more earning big debut heat wins. Colapinto witnessed his elder brother Griffin take down the MEO Pro Portugal victory and brought that energy to Cocoa Beach in dynamic fashion with a 15.00 heat total.

"I feel pretty solid at this event and to get that start felt really good," said Colapinto. "Last couple of events I had a shocker so it's good to get some scores and make that heat. I called (Griffin) pretty much crying because that's something we've dreamed of since we were kids. It got me fired up make some heats here and get a good result."

A 7:30 a.m. EST call will determine a likely 8:00 a.m. EST start to men's Round of 64 Heat 9 with Women's QS and Pro Juniors on standby.