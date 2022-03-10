2022 WSL Australia / Oceania Pro Junior Series to Launch at Lake Mac City Pro Junior Tomorrow

The 2022 World Surf League Australia / Oceania Junior Series is set to commence tomorrow at Redhead Beach for Day 1 of the Lake Mac City Pro Junior. Over 100 of the best 20 and under surfers in the the region have descended on the Newcastle region to get their World Junior Championship qualification campaigns underway.

With each region getting two male and two female spots at the World Junior Championships in 2022 and the rankings going off each competitor's top five results, a solid start at the Lake Mac City Pro Junior is essential for each and every surfer.

"It's exciting to see the Pro Junior Series return in 2022," said WSL APAC Tour Manager Ty Sorati. "With the age bracket widening to once again include 20 and under surfers and the World Junior Championships returning in 2022, this will be a really hotly contested season. It looks like there should be some fun waves around over the coming weekend so we're confident it will be an exciting couple of days of competition."

The field for this year's Lake Mac City Pro Junior is littered with big names including current regional Qualifying Series rankings leaders Joel Vaughan and Nyxie Ryan topping the field.

The forecast is suggesting that there will be fun waves in the two-to-three foot range with light to moderate cross-onshore winds for Redhead Beach and the backup location of Catherine Hill Bay.

Tune back in on Sunday as we announce the event winner's for the 2022 Lake Mac City Pro Junior.