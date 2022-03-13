Marlon Harrison and Ellie Harrison Win 2022 Lake Mac City Pro Junior

Marlon Harrison and Ellie Harrison have claimed victory at the 2022 Lake Mac City Pro Junior, the first stop on the 2022 World Surf League (WSL) Australia / Oceania Junior Series. The duo had to overcome a huge international field in two-to-four foot waves at Redhead Beach to get their World Junior Championship qualification campaigns off to the perfect start.

Marlon Harrison had his work cut out for him in the Final, coming up against high quality opponents who were posting massive scores all event. The young Tweed Coast surfer played a patient game, only catching two waves to post his winning heat total of 14.27 (out of a possible 20).

"That was nerve racking," Harrison said. "I've never had a heat win where I only caught two waves to win it. It wasn't a strategy, I just felt really calm all weekend and knew I had to be on the two best waves."

To clinch the win, Harrison had to take down the in form trio of Saxon Reber, Oscar Berry and Taj Stokes in the Final.

Marlon Harrison taking the win at Redhead with only two waves caiught to post his winning score in the Final. - WSL / Paul Danovaro

Victoria's Ellie Harrison was the woman to beat at Redhead, posting the highest score of the entire event in her opening heat and keeping that form running throughout the entire event. In the Final, she had to keep a rampaging Sierra Kerr at bay, as she seemed destined to win, with a solid showing on Finals Day. In the end though, Harrison got the job done and started the season on top of the WSL Australia / Oceania Junior rankings.

"I caught too many bad ones at the start," Harrison said. "I was fully frothing and wanted every wave. It took a while to get going though. I'm very happy with my performance this weekend. I'm looking forward to coming back to Newcastle for the QS5,000 and trying to get more points to qualify for the Challenge Series.'

Ellie Harrison was on Fire all event at Redhead. - WSL / Paul Danovaro

In the Final, Harrison overcame Sierra Kerr, Willow Hardy and Jordy Halford to take the win.