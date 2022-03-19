Stage Set For 2022 Oakberry Tweed Coast Pro to Kick Off Tomorrow

Over 200 of Australia and New Zealand's best up and coming surfers have arrived on the picturesque Tweed Coast ahead of the upcoming Oakberry Tweed Coast Pro which is set to commence this tomorrow at Cabarita Headland. The event will see a Pro Junior run March 25 - 27 with the World Surf League and (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 running from the 21 - 25.

Being the first of two QS 5000 events to run on the 2022 WSL Australia / Oceania regional Qualifying Series, the Oakberry Tweed Coast Pro will play a huge part in qualifying the region's representatives on this year's WSL Challenger Series, the gateway to the elite Championship Tour.

One surfer keen to lock in his first shot on the Challenger Series is Cabarita Local Micah Margieson who is hoping his local knowledge will pay off over the next week on the Tweed. Margieson will need a solid result as he sits in 14th on the WSL Australia / Oceania rankings, just outside the CS qualification cut line.

"I feel so lucky to be able to compete right at my doorstep," Margieson said. "I've been really excited for the 5,000s coming up and to have the first one at home is an added bonus, the forecast is looking really fun for the week too. I'm keen to just have some good times and hopefully do some damage at home."

Other big names to keep an eye on at the Tweed Coast event will be former CT competitor Macy Callaghan who is fresh off a win at the Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro along with Kalani Ball who took out the men's division. The daughter of former CT star Josh Kerr, Sierra, was a standout at the 2021 Pro Junior and QS event and will be looking for her maiden WSL win at Caba.

The Tweed Coast Pro is supported by the NSW Government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund which supports events in regional areas, where they will have a positive impact on local economies.

The upcoming Oakberry Tweed Coast Pro will run on the beautiful Tweed Coast from March 21 - 27 2022.