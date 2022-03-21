Asia Open Starts With Japan's Best Junior Surfers

Men's and Women's Pro Junior action kicked off the 2022 Asia Open presented by Parasol at Ichinomiya, Chiba today with the Qualifying Series (QS)1,000 men's and women's divisions called off for the day.

Tenshi Iwami was super impressive in his Asia Open Pro Junior heat today, top scoring the round with sharp and powerful carves. The Chiba local put his intimate knowledge of this break on display to easily advance to the next round.

"From the shore the waves look easy, but when you're out there it's hard to find the right ones," Tenshi Iwami said. "I was able to find some that had some hollow sections and finish the wave strong. I am happy to have the event here and have a lot of support from family, friends and sponsors."

Sara Wakita - WSL

On the women's side of the draw it was Sara Wakita who impressed. Although she's still in the juniors, she's one of the most experienced competitors in the field having competed on the WSL's Challenger Series in 2021 finishing with an impressive 23rd ranking.

"I'm glad my heat was late in the day because the surf was so much better than this morning -- it was really fun out there," Sara Wakita said. "I was nervous before the heat because this is such an important contest, I know we aren't into the QS yet, but I wanted to start well so I am really glad that I did. It feels great to be back competing in Japan."

The Asia Open presented by Parasol will run from March 21 - 27 and be broadcasted LIVE on the WSL website the WSL App.