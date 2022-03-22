Asia Open Pro Junior Champions Crowned!

Anon Matsuoka has won the Asia Open women's Pro Junior and Tenshi Iwami has taken out the men's Pro Junior at the 2022 Asia Open presented by Parasol held at Ichinomiya, Chiba.

It was a massive day of surfing that saw winner's crowned in challenging conditions in the surf while rain and even snow fell on the sand.

Anon Matsuoka took her maiden WSL victory, surfing with style and speed in the 2-3 foot peaks on offer. Matsuoka battled through four heats today, but saved one of her best performances for the final where she defeated Nanaho Tsuzuki, Sara Wakita and Kana Nakashio who finished 2nd, 3rd and 4th respectively.

"It's my Dad's birthday today so this is a very good present for him!" Matsuoka said. "I still cannot believe that I have won. I always try my best, but I wasn't thinking about winning today. I am having the best time here at the Asia Open, I still have more to focus on because I am competing in the QS too, but I think it's time to go and get warm eat some good food and get some rest."

Chiba local surfer and standout from Day 1 of the Pro Junior Tenshi Iwami has stormed to the podium in dramatic fashion, sealing victory with an impressive 8.25 for a huge two-turn combo. Terada Bunta, Sein Fujimoto and Monnojo Yahagi finished 2nd, 3rd and 4th respectively.

"This is amazing! My first Pro Junior win!" Iwami said. "I am so stoked! It was a long day, but it was so worth it. The 8.25 was my favourite wave I got all event, I am so happy that I got it in the Final. It was great to win at home, I need to enjoy it but also change my focus to the QS which starts tomorrow."