Jack's Surfboards Pro Set to Jumpstart 2022/23' WSL North America Qualifying Series Season

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) prepares to head straight back into action to start the 2022/23' season beginning with the Jack's Surfboards Pro QS 1,000. This event marked the return of competition in 2021 to give competitors one last chance at Challenger Series points and now prepares to kickstart a new season at the iconic Huntington Beach Pier beginning April 28 - May 1.

The fifth edition of this event brings back the women's QS competition after their debut in 2021 and Jack's Surfboards co-owner Jamal Abdelmuti couldn't wait to get this event back at Surf City USA.

"We are stoked to be back for another Jack's Pro contest filled with great surfing, waves, and weather," said Abdelmuti. "We linked up with some of the most core brands in surfing to provide an amazing time for friends, family, and our locals. To hold a contest that provides opportunity for our local men and women surfers to earn QS points is truly rewarding. This year, we have some outstanding competitors that we're excited to see. We're looking forward to seeing people come down and have some fun with us at a great event for the culture."

A blistering field of competitors including recent 2021/22' North America Regional QS Titlist Michael Dunphy, former event winner Crosby Colapinto, ‘The Ultimate Surfer' winner Tia Blanco, rising Championship Tour (CT) threat Sawyer Lindblad, and emerging talents such as Jojo Whelan are locked in for a big season debut.

2019 event victor Colapinto looks to put 2021/22' in the rearview and start anew at a venue he's had plenty of good memories. The San Clemente, California competitor put the region on notice in 2019 when he delivered a career-defining, maiden QS win with pumping, north swell conditions coming into the Huntington Beach Pier lineup. The now 20-year-old has made his mark around the world with Championship Tour (CT) wildcards and freesurf standouts as he looks to put a full season together.

"I'm really looking forward to competing in this upcoming contest," said Colapinto. "After that win it really made my love big for Huntington Beach. It will definitely be nice starting from scratch and having a fresh mindset, and a new way of looking at these regional QS events."

Recent Challenger Series competitor, fellow San Clemente surfer, Lindblad comes back to the Jack's Surfboards Pro with unfinished business after finishing runner-up in 2021. Lindblad is fresh off a double-Final appearance in Barbados to close out her 2021/22' season, marking her fourth-overall runner-up since last September including Pro Junior performances. The 2021 Championship Tour (CT) qualification threat continues to show her progression and maturity in heats at just age 16 with a promising career ahead.

"It feels really good knowing that I'm qualified for the Challenger and I'm so excited to surf an event close to my hometown," said Lindblad. "I'm definitely feeling confident and ready to compete in this next season. Hopefully I can get a good result and keep the momentum going."

The Jack's Surfboards Pro will be streamed LIVE April 28 - May 1 from the Huntington Beach Pier, Huntington Beach, California at www.WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL App, and YouTube platforms.