Opening Rounds Completed on Stop #2 of the Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe in Salvador

The second stop of the World Surf League (WSL) Men's and Women's QS 1000 Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe began today in clean conditions with waves in the 1-3 foot range at Praia de Stella Maris in Bahia, Brazil. To provide greater visibility, TikTok, one of the worlds leading video-focused social networking platforms, has signed on with WSL Brasil as the exclusive event broadcast provider, while fans can still watch all the action live on WorldSurfLeague.com and the WSL app.

The Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe is founded on the pillars of providing opportunities to new regional talent, equal prize money and a wide array of fan activations for the crowd on the beach including free surf lessons, beach tennis, yoga, artwork, a local beach market and environmental education provided by Banco do Brasil.

Local surfer Davi Silva (BRA) took full advantage of his opportunity competing at a Qualifying Series (QS) event by winning his heat alongside Lukas Camargo (BRA).

"It's an incredible feeling to be surfing at home. I haven't even really competed this year, but a good friend of mine paid my entry fee and gave me a confidence boost to come here and do my best, so I'm happy that I won my first heat," said Silva. "It's that kind of incentive that makes all the difference in the world. If you can help someone, help them out. This is the first time I ever won a heat on the QS, so to achieve this goal today means a lot to me," said an ecstatic Silva.

Local surfer Davi Silva (BRA) at the Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe in Salvador, Bahia. - WSL / Daniel Smorigo

However, it was veteran surfer Alandreson Martins (BRA) who earned the day's highest heat total. Martins, from Bahia, has been a pro surfer since 2000, but hasn't competed in an event since 2019. On Thursday, Martins earned a 7.17 and a 6.67 on his two best rides for a 13.84 total.

"I'm super stoked and feel blessed for the opportunity to compete here at Stella Maris once again," said Martins. "Conditions are a little difficult, but I know this wave pretty well and it breaks quickly so it helps to have experience here. My heat was a little slow to start, but then the swell picked up and I found those two good ones towards the end."

Alendreson Martins (BRA) at the Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe in Salvador, Bahia. - WSL / Daniel Smorigo

Martins added his thoughts on the new Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe and its impact on regional surfing.

"I think it's a great job they're doing. It's so important for surfing to have support from a huge company like theirs, especially nowadays for our sport. I hope more events can come from this type of attitude so more surfers can have careers as professionals as well as providing opportunities for new talent."

In the women's division, the latest generation of local talent displayed their prowess in the rippable beach break at Praia de Stella Maris. Local surfer Maria Eduarda Cesar (BRA) had the crowd on their feet as she advanced in 1st place in Heat 1 of the Round of 20.

"I spent a lot of time preparing myself mentally and physically to compete here. The waves are great, sometimes the sets take a while to come through, but it's amazing to get this win here," said Cesar. "My goal is to make it to the Finals and god willing, I can get there, even against more experienced competitors."

Maria Eduarda Cesar (BRA) at the Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe in Salvador, Bahia. - WSL / Daniel Smorigo

Cesar will have to face a fierce lineup of competitors in her next heat, including the two-time WSL South America Pro Junior Champion, Tainá Hinckel (BRA), who also won the inaugural Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe event in Garopaba. A call is set for 8:00 a.m. (GMT-3) for continuation of stop #2 of the Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe at Praia de Stella Maris.

The Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe is brought to you by Banco do Brasil and BB Asset Management and has the support of the City of Salvador and Radio Salvador FM. The event is broadcast live on TikTok, WorldSurfLeague.com and the WSL App.