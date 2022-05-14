Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe Event Winners to be Crowned Tomorrow in Salvador, Brazil

Tropical conditions greeted athletes and fans alike on Day 3 of the World Surf League (WSL) Men's and Women's QS 1000 Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe at Praia de Stella Maris in Bahia, Brazil. Quarterfinalists have been decided in both the men's and women's divisions, while the crowd on the beach took full advantage of the activations provided on the beach, including a variety of options promoting a healthy lifestyle, well-being and environmental education.

While the Brazilian fans reveled in the tropical atmosphere on the sand, the action in the water was non-stop as the competitors have funneled down to the top remaining athletes on the second of three stops as part of the Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe series.

The event site at the Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe in Salvador, Bahia. - WSL / Daniel Smorigo

Marcos Correa (BRA) has displayed precise surfing throughout the week, advancing in 1st place in his heat, while local surfer Franklin Serpa (BRA), the lone remaining athlete from Bahia, was able to advance in 2nd place, guaranteeing a spot in the Quarterfinals.

"I feel so happy because conditions have been tough all day, but the forecast looks that the swell will pick up tomorrow, so I'm looking forward to a good Finals Day tomorrow," stated Serpa. "I feel honored to represent Bahia on Finals Day. It's too bad that other surfers from Bahia didn't get through, but we're all good friends and support each other, so I'm sure they'll bring a great energy tomorrow."

Local athlete Franklin Serpa (BRA) at the Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe in Salvador, Bahia. - WSL / Daniel Smorigo

Serpa will now face Gabriel Klaussner (BRA) in Heat 1 of the Quarterfinals. Klaussner has been in sync with the waves at Praia de Stella Maria, displaying swift, high-octane surfing in the 1-3 foot conditions. Klaussner also earned the day's highest score of an 8.50 by attacking the wave with progressive maneuvers.

"I've competed so many times against the athletes from my generation, and I know that everyone rips, so I knew I had to catch the best waves if I had any chance of beating them," said Klaussner. "Right at the start of the heat that righthander popped up and I knew it would hit the bank just right. So I started off with a good carve and then added a big fins-free hack that gave me the 8.50. It feels great to make it to the Quarterfinals and I'm ready for tomorrow."

Gabriel Klaussner (BRA) earned the day's highest score in Salvador, Bahia. - WSL / Daniel Smorigo

The rankings will definitely be shaken up tomorrow in regards to the WSL South America regional rankings, as well as the Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe rankings, which will distribute a Wildcard spot at the Corona Saquarema Pro presented by Banco do Brasil Challenger Series event in November.

In addition to all the action in the water, a wide array of activities were provided to the fans on the beach including free surf lessons, yoga, beach tennis, high-performance workouts and artwork provided by Banco do Brasil. Yet one of the most beneficial moments of the day happened when local children and volunteers from the Stella Maris Surf Association got together for environmental education and the planting of local vegetation to reinforce the area surrounding the event site. The youngsters were visibly stoked to be helping out as well as providing a long-lasting commitment to their local beach.

Local children during the environmental activation at the Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe - WSL / Daniel Smorigo

