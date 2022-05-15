Silvana Lima and Heitor Mueller Win the Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe in Salvador, Bahia

Finals Day evolved into a matchup of generations as 17-year-old Heitor Mueller (BRA) defeated 29-year-old Krystian Kymerson (BRA) in the Men's division, while veteran surfer Silvana Lima (BRA) took out 17-year-old Kemily Sampaio (BRA) at stop #2 of the World Surf League (WSL) Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe QS 1000 at Praia de Stella Maris.

"I'm over the moon right now and I just want to thank everyone that's cheering me on, that've been sending all the good energy and positivity," said Mueller, who now sits atop the WSL South America regional rankings after his win in Bahia. "This place is amazing, I really like surfing here and it makes it even more special to win my first QS event here."

Heitor Mueller (BRA) blasting the lip at the Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe in Salvador, Bahia. - WSL / Daniel Smorigo

Mueller defeated high-flying Krystian Kymerson by a slim margin in the Finals as both went to-to-toe with a variety of aerial maneuvers and aggressive turns on the 3-4 foot, high-performance walls at Praia de Stella Maris. Mueller scored a 7.50 and an 8.00 on his two best rides for a 15.50 total.

Kymerson countered with an excellent 8.77 wave and followed with a final ride in the dying seconds which he surfed right onto the shorebreak, but came in just under the score he needed, ending in favor of Mueller by a final score of 15.50 to 15.34 respectively.

"I feel so thankful and blessed just to be in the Finals. It was an incredible event, everything was fantastic," said Kymerson. "Heitor surfed great and has been making a name for himself all event long. It was a close Final and I fought right till the very end and just lost by a fraction. But it's definitely a boost in my confidence and Salvador is a special place for me. I've been coming down here to surf since I was a little kid and I won my first contests here in Stella Maris, so it makes even more special," finalized Krystian on the awards podium in front of a crowded beach of surf fans.

Krystian Kymerson (BRA) was explosive at the Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe in Salvador, Bahia. - WSL / Daniel Smorigo

Mueller now leads the Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe series rankings, which guarantees a spot as a Wildcard at the Corona Saquarema Pro presented by Banco do Brasil Challenger Series event in November 2022.

In the women's division, Silvana Lima has now jumped into a 1st place tie with Tainá Hinckel (BRA) on the quest for a Wildcard spot after her win in Bahia. Lima, who is a rider for BB Asset Management, the event's main sponsor which seeks to provide opportunities to new talent thought the expansive Brazilian coastline, fully approved of the chance for local surfers to compete in major Qualifying Series events.

"Absolutely, this is a chance for the girls to show how talented they are and try to get some experience and good results on the QS at an early age," declared Lima. "But for me, as an athlete, you always want to do well at your sponsor's event, so that was my goal. But I've got this ongoing knee injury, I couldn't really go full-blast on my turns, but the vibe here is amazing, I have so much support, so I think that really helped me to do well here," said Lima.

Silvana Lima (BRA) was unstoppable at Praia de Stella Maris. - WSL / Daniel Smorigo

Lima had her hands full with the lively Kemily Sampaio, who looked confident throughout the week, taking out several big names on her way to the Finals.

"That was so incredible," said a visibly stoked Sampaio. "Silvana is a big inspiration, not just for me, but for so many female athletes in Brazil. She's such a warrior and I even got a little nervous because she's such a giant in the sport. I wasn't able to catch the best waves, but I'm still really happy with this result, especially since it was my first Final on the QS."

Runner-up Kemily Sampaio (BRA) at the Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe. - WSL / Daniel Smorigo

In addition to all the action in the water, a wide array of activities were provided for fans on the beach including free surf lessons, yoga, beach tennis, high-performance workouts and artwork provided by Banco do Brasil. The Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe is brought to you by Banco do Brasil and BB Asset Management and has the support of the City of Salvador and Radio Salvador FM. The event is broadcast live on TikTok, WorldSurfLeague.com and the WSL App.