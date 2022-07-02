Fighting For A Spot In Africa's Challenger Series

A day before the Ballito Pro, some of South Africa's best surfers competed for the remaining four wildcard entries. The women's draw saw competitors as young as 13-year-old Louise Lepront surf against the country's most decorated female surfer, Heather Clark, who celebrated her 50th birthday last month.

Louise Lepront - WSL / Pierre Tostee

Lepront took out the win in the Final, with Danielle Powis finishing runner-up and earning their spot in the Challenger Series.

Tide-Lee Ireland - WSL / Pierre Tostee

In the men's draw, every heat seemed like a final, as the guys pushed each other to prove why they deserve to get the coveted wildcard. Luke Thompson and Tide-Lee Ireland had a tough road to the Final, having also surfed in the O'Neill SMTH Shapes Ballito Pro Junior. Both Thompson and Ireland seemed to use their losses in the JQS1,000 as extra motivation in the trials Final. Ireland secured the win and Thompson finished runner-up.

Luke Thompson - WSL / Pierre Tostee

As wildcard entries, they will surf against the top seeds in the Ballito Pro when competition kicks off on Sunday, 3 July.