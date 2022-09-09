Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro: 10 Years of Qualifying Series Action Features Heavy-Hitting Women

The day draws nearer. Women take the spotlight at the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro QS 3000 beginning September 16 - 18 with some of North America's and Hawaii's best regional talent ready to battle at Oceanside.

The long-standing Qualifying Series (QS) event is back in Oceanside with some of North America and Hawaii's emerging and experienced competitors.

This year marks a decade worth of QS action that has featured some of the world's best in its illustrious history. From World Title contenders Courtney Conlogue, Lakey Peterson, and Tatiana Weston-Webb to five-time WSL Champion and Gold Medalist Carissa Moore, the Super Girl Surf Pro has boasted world-class surfers from the start.

Alyssa Spencer looks for a remarkable third-straight QS victory. - WSL / Kurt Steinmetz

Now, the likes of Alyssa Spencer, who is fresh off a historic run on the East Coast with consecutive wins in Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks for her ninth overall WSL victory - claiming back-to-back wins at the WRV Outer Banks Pro pres. by Pacifico. But, she will have to face-off with powerhouse competitors such as defending Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro winner Caroline Marks, former Super Girl victor Sage Erickson, current North America No. 1 Sawyer Lindblad, fellow in-form Challenger Series threat Kirra Pinkerton, and some of Hawaii's best.

Hawaii's Heavy-Hitters Are Coming to Play

The Queen of Pipeline made it known that her high-performance surfing is on par with some of the region's top-tier competitors with a near-perfect Final.

With the co-sanction in place, Hawaii/Tahiti Nui competitors will have a significant opportunity to earn 3,000 points away from home. Atop their respective leaderboard, Moana Jones Wong looks to continue her building tear through QS events in search of a third win within the calendar year and is joined by 2022 Championship Tour rookies Bettylou Sakura Johnson and Luana Silva.

Also, emerging talents Puamakamae Desoto and Erin Brooks join proven QS threats Brianna Cope, Zoe McDougall, and more.

A Nod Toward Previous Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro's of Old

The former Championship Tour (CT) veteran found her groove early on and rode that momentum through two big heat wins in Oceanside.

This marks a glimpse into Super Girl Surf Pro's of the past when CT stars such as 2016 victor Coco Ho and fellow international superstars came to the shores of Oceanside. Helping promote women's empowerment, ASA Entertainment has spotlighted since creating the Super Girl Pro series over 16 years ago which features surfing, snowboarding, bmx, gaming, and live music for emerging stars - as well as well household names. It was a way for the likes of Ho and many more to earn valuable points toward the CT.

The new regional format helps keep surfers looking to make their CT dreams a reality in a feasible scope, having to qualify for the Challenger Series through regional QS events before then moving to international events, and gives spectators more opportunity to learn who will be next to battle with the world's best.

Current North America No. 1 Sawyer Lindblad will be one to watch as she looks for a second QS win in a calendar year. - WSL / Kurt Steinmetz

Watch these world-class women and more LIVE with the webcast beginning on Day Two of competition, September 17, and follow opening action on the WSL App, or the WSL Qualifying Series social media platforms.

The Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro QS 3000 will run September 16 - 18 at Oceanside, California.