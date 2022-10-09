Asia's World Junior Championship Representatives To Be Decided at Minamiboso Pro Junior This Weekend

Asia's best junior surfers have descended on Chitose Beach in Chiba, Japan, ahead of the Minamiboso Pro Junior which is set to run this weekend, October 8 - 9 and play as the last event of the World Surf League (WSL) Asia's Pro Junior season.

Being the last event of the season, there is plenty on the line with the top 2 ranked surfers on the men's and women's rankings claiming spots in the WSL World Junior Championships which are set to be held in California this January.

"This weekend's event in Chiba is set to be one of the most exciting of the season," said WSL APAC Tour Manager Ty Sorati. "There is so much on the line with four spots up for grabs at the World Junior Championships. Every up and coming surfer would love a chance to claim a World Junior Title and this event will be their last chance at that opportunity for 2022. Good luck to all the competitors taking part in the event this weekend."

With the spread of points across both mens and womens rankins boards ahead of the event, the top two spots could be claimed by anyone in the top 10, making the scenarios endless and the stakes of every heat incredibly high.

Nanaho Tsuzuki (JPN) and Anon Matsuoka (JPN) currently hold the top two spots on the women's rankings whilst Tenshi Iwami (JPN) and Kian Martin (SWE) are one and two on the men's. All four competitors will have to go deep into the draw to guarantee their spots in the WSL World Junior Championships.

The Minamiboso Pro Junior will run this weekend, October 8 - 9. For final results and images, check back at www.worldsurfleague.com or download the Free WSL App.