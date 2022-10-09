Kian Martin (SWE) and Kana Nakashio (JPN) have claimed victory at the Minamiboso Pro Junior at Chitose Beach in Chiba, Japan. The pair had to overcome a field of over 50 of Asia's best junior surfers to clinch the win in solid, clean, three-to-five foot surf.
In the men's final, Kian Martin (SWE) looked on point in the solid surf, catching a total of 10 waves, even posting a near excellent 7.27 for a combination of powerful rail carves and fins free surfing to overcome Roi Kanazawa (JPN), Soma Hirahara (JPN) and Tenshi Iwami (JPN) who finished second, third and fourth respectively. It was Martin's second win of the year and put him firmly on top of the WSL Asia rankings at season's end.
In the women's event, Kana Nakashio (JPN) topped off a stellar year, claiming her maiden pro junior event win, having already posted a second and a fourth place finish in 2022. Nakashio was too good for Anon Matsuoka (JPN), Mirai Akeda (JPN) and Sai Maniwa (JPN) who finished second, third and fourth respectively.
Playing as the final event of the WSL Asia Regional Pro Junior season, the Minamiboso Pro Junior event decided the final rankings standings and therefore, the WSL Asia representatives at the World Junior Championships which will be held in California this January.
Taking the two men's spots for the Asia region was Kian Martin (SWE) and Tenshi Iwami (JPN) who finished first and second while Anon Matsuoka (JPN) and Nanaho Tsuzuki (JPN) took the two women's spots.
The Minamiboso Pro Junior will run this weekend, October 8 - 9. For final results and images, check back at www.worldsurfleague.com or download the free WSL App.
Kian Martin and Kana Nakashio Win Minamiboso Pro Junior in Japan
WSL
Minamiboso Pro Junior
Pro Junior event to run at Chitose Beach, Minamibōsō, Chiba, Japan this weekend, October 8 - 9 with the top 2 men and women from Asia
News
