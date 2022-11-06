World Surf League Launches ‘Trip of a Lifetime' Series

LOS ANGELES, Calif., USA (Sunday, November 6, 2022) - Today, the World Surf League (WSL) launched the first two episodes of ‘Trip of a Lifetime', a new six-part series that encapsulates the most memorable surf trips, a group of friends traveling to the most beautiful destinations in the world, in search of dreamy waves and one-of-a-kind experiences. The following four episodes will be released weekly, every Sunday at WorldSurfLeague.com.

Episodes one and two follow close friends and WSL surfers, Billy Kemper (HAW), Laura Enever (AUS), Jackson Baker (AUS), and Connor O'Leary (AUS), as they visit Tahiti for a week. They are joined by local surfer Matahi Drollet(REP), who shows them parts of Tahiti that are rarely seen. As the friends surf hidden reefs, adventure to some of the most scenic places, and eat the local food, they share life-changing experiences with each other and the people they meet along the way.

"People think of Tahiti and they straight away think of the white beaches and the blue water, and that's all here but there's so much more you can experience," said Enever.

The ‘Trip of a Lifetime' Series is proudly supported by Expedia, Hydro Flask, Tequila Eterno Verano, and Havaianas.

‘Trip of a Lifetime' episodes one and two were released today, and episodes three and four will be available November 11, 2022 at WorldSurLeague.com, and on WSL's YouTube channel.