Rip Curl Pro Search Taghazout Bay Completes Massive Day of Competition

Surfers take on super fun surf at Anza to complete multiple rounds of both the men and women's competition.

The QS 3,000 Rip Curl Pro Search Taghazout Bay continued with a second consecutive day of action, but this time just down the road at the backup venue of Anza. The city of Agadir, Anza locals and associations New Generation & Blue Wave have embraced the return of the event to their local beach and shown great hospitality to the surfers, staff and visitors.

Competitors were treated to a beautiful day of action with clean waves in the three-to-four foot range and strong offshore winds under the warm Moroccan sun. The event wrapped the last four heats of the men's Round of 128, the entire Round of 96 as well as the women's opening Round of 56.

Tahiti's Mihimana Braye posts an impressive 8.83 in the dying moments of his Round of 96 heat at the Rip Curl Pro Search Taghazout Bay to comfort his leading position and advance into the Round of 64.

From Tahiti with Love, But Mostly Power

A regular standout on the QS and Challenger Series (CS), Tahiti's Mihimana Braye once again showed his talent in the punchy little rights of Anza, putting together impressive combinations of backhand turns for an excellent 8.83 (out of a possible 10), the highest single-score of the day at the Rip Curl Pro Search Taghazout Bay.

Teva Bouchgua (MAR) was the lone Moroccan to advance into the top seeded Round of 64 with good surfing in familiar conditions at Anza. He will make up a strong three-man team alongside event wildcards Aboubakar Bouaouda (MAR) and Abdel El Harim (MAR) when the event resumes. Their compatriot Redouane Regragui (MAR) was not as successful unfortunately as he was eliminated in the second round of the Rip Curl Pro Search Taghazout Bay.

Saioa Ortega (EUK) - WSL / Damien Poullenot

Women's Event Underway, NewSchool Out for Blood at Anza

The women's opening Round of 56 ran towards the end of the day in continued quality lefts and rights at Anza and allowed competitors to get a first taste of surfing in Morocco as the women's division was added for the first time this year.

Young competitors, mostly still juniors, fought it out late this afternoon for a chance to make the second round and join a more experienced field when the event continues. Saioa Ortega, the winner in Under-16 of the recent European Final of the Rip Curl GromSearch took one of those qualifying spots and will continue to shine bright in Moroccan waters.

Lukas Skinner, who won the men's division of the Rip Curl GromSearch, unfortunately fell just short of advancing, bowing out in third position of the Round of 96.

The next call will be made at 8:15 a.m CET on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Anza to decide the day's schedule.