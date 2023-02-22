2023 Camplify Great Lakes Pro QS 3,000 Sees an Action Packed Day 2 of Competition

Day two of the Camplify Great Lakes Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 commenced with another stellar day and cleaner conditions, with waves in the two-foot range before a southerly front put competition on hold for the afternoon. Before the wind picked up and the clouds rolled over, the women's round one was first offering spectators some of the best surfing of the event so far. Mid-morning saw the men's round of 64 hit the water, where the conditions on offer ramped up fierce battles in each heat.

Maddy Job. - WSL / Shannon Hayes

With more than a few standout competitors today, Sarah Baum (RSA), representing South Africa, ripped through her first heat, showcasing her talent and confidence off the back of her Oakberry Tweed Coast Pro win. Baum's impressive performance secured her spot in Thursday's women's round 48. Northern Beaches Milla Brown (AUS) also progressed to the next round after securing the highest wave of the round with a 6.67.

The stand-out athlete in the men's division was Sunshine Coast's Reef Heazlewood with his 9.40 and 7.67 combination. Meanwhile, former World Championship Tour surfer and North Narrabeen local Nathan Hedge performed brilliantly, securing a spot in the next round.

Reef Heazlewood explained his strategy and stoke on being amongst the action as the WSL QS action continued.

"The waves are super fun here today at Boomerang. I was excited to get out there and stoked to have the opportunity to surf amongst some awesome surfers. My strategy for my heat was just to score as many waves as I could and have fun. I'm honestly just stoked to be competing in the Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series this year." said Heazlewood.

Reef Heazlewood. - WSL / Shannon Hayes

Due to the impending southerly, day two of the Camplify Great Lakes Pro concluded earlier than expected, meaning tomorrow will be a massive day as the event moves closer to the finals.

The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series 2023 is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

The 2023 Camplify Great Lakes Pro, will run from February 21 - 24.