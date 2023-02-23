- WSL / Shannon Hayes
NewsAustralia/Oceania

Competitors Battle Rugged Conditions on Day 3 of The Camplify Great Lakes Pro QS 3,000

Competitors have battled wild seas on Day 3 of competition of the Camplify Great Lakes Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event today as the field was narrowed to just 16 competitors in both the men's and the women's competitions. Strong cross-onshore winds were accompanied by chunky four-to-six foot surf at Boomerang Beach as the stage was set for Finals Day tomorrow.

The remaining heats of men's Round of 64 commenced with competition favourite and North Narrabeen local Jordan Lawler (AUS) securing himself a spot in Round of 32 where he then surfed a powerful heat against QS rivals Xavier Huxtable (AUS), Dakoda Walters (AUS) and Jacob Wilcox (AUS) where Lawler and Huxtable cemented their positions for tomorrow. \

Joel Vaughan Joel Vaughan - WSL / Shannon Hayes

Lennox Head ripper Mikey McDonagh (AUS) displayed his powerhouse moves in the Round of 32, locking in the highest-scored wave in that round with an excellent single ride of 8.33 (out of a possible 10).

The women's opening heat of the day saw local wildcard Leila Salt (AUS) secure her spot in tomorrow's Finals Day. Salt opted for a strategy of patience which eventually paid off when back-to-back sets came her way, and she could capitalise, earning a winning score.

Heat 3 of the women's Round of 64 saw Lennox Head Local Nyxie Ryan (AUS) go head-to-head with South Africa's Sarah Baum (RSA), who is fresh off a win at the Oakberry Tweed Coast Pro. Baum posted an excellent score on her opening ride, but it was Ryan's consistency that got the heat win.

Former CT competitor and current regional QS rankings leader Paige Hareb (NZL) continued her run of form at Boomerang Beach, finding her way to Finals Day with a confident display in the big washy waves.

"Today's heat felt like a bit of a battle with the sea with a lot of paddling, but I'm stoked to go through to finals day. One of my main goals is to get back onto the Championship Tour and qualify for the Olympics, so that is what I'm focusing on for the next few years," said Hareb.

Paige Hareb Paige Hareb - WSL / Shannon Hayes

The Camplify Great Lakes Pro QS3,000 day four schedule will see men's and women's round 16 take to the water before Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Finals proceed.

The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series 2023 is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

The 2023 Camplify Great Lakes Pro, will run from February 21 - 24.

Australia/Oceania

- WSL / Tim Hain
World Junior Champion To Headline 2023 Lake Mac City Pro Junior

Recently Crowned WSL World Junior Champion Jarvis Earle Will Lead The Charge at the Second Event of the 2023 WSL Australia / Oceania Junior

- WSL / Shannon Hayes
2023 Camplify Great Lakes Pro QS 3,000 Sees an Action Packed Day 2 of Competition

Sarah Baum and Reef Heazlewood Stamp Authority on The Competition at Boomerang Beach as Day 2 Delivers Improved Conditions.

- WSL / Thomas Bennett
Pro Surfing Rolls On In Australia With Bumper 2023 Schedule

WSL APAC Announces Australia / Oceania Regional Event Calendar for Opening Half of 2023 which sees 15 WSL Events Across QS, Pro Junior, CS

- WSL / Ben Osborne
2023 Noosa Longboard Pro Sign Up

Have you signed up for the 2023 WSL LQS division at this year's Noosa Festival of Sufing?

- WSL / Lucy Callister
Stage Set for Finals Day at The 2023 Gold Coast Open pres. by Cocobella

Day two sets the stage for the final day of the 2023 Gold Coast Open pres. by Cocobella with the completion of the women's Round of 16 as

News

- WSL / Shannon Hayes
Lennox Head Duo Nyxie Ryan and Mikey McDonagh Claim Victory at Camplify Great Lakes Pro

Nyxie goes back-to-back at Boomerang Beach while McDonagh puts on a clutch performance to take the win of his career; Ellie Harrison and

- WSL / RunAMuck Photography Scherer
Andrew Nichols
Top Seeds Stamp Authority In SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay hosted by Surfing For Hope Debuts

San Clemente's Lindblad, Houshmand, Matson lead top seed charge as excellent scores from Lopes, Collins, plus scattered upsets set the tone.

- WSL / RunAMuck Photography Scherer
Taj Lindblad Leads San Clemente Strike, Excellent Heat Total To Start SLO CAL Open At Morro Bay

A surge of San Clemente standouts lit up opening day at the SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay hosted by Surfing For Hope with Taj Lindblad's 16.30

0:43
- WSL / Damien Poullenot
Highlights Day 4 - Rip Curl Pro Search Taghazout Bay

Good surfing, great vibes at Anza for a fourth day of competition.

1:55

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2023 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download