Competitors Battle Rugged Conditions on Day 3 of The Camplify Great Lakes Pro QS 3,000

Competitors have battled wild seas on Day 3 of competition of the Camplify Great Lakes Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event today as the field was narrowed to just 16 competitors in both the men's and the women's competitions. Strong cross-onshore winds were accompanied by chunky four-to-six foot surf at Boomerang Beach as the stage was set for Finals Day tomorrow.

The remaining heats of men's Round of 64 commenced with competition favourite and North Narrabeen local Jordan Lawler (AUS) securing himself a spot in Round of 32 where he then surfed a powerful heat against QS rivals Xavier Huxtable (AUS), Dakoda Walters (AUS) and Jacob Wilcox (AUS) where Lawler and Huxtable cemented their positions for tomorrow. \

Joel Vaughan - WSL / Shannon Hayes

Lennox Head ripper Mikey McDonagh (AUS) displayed his powerhouse moves in the Round of 32, locking in the highest-scored wave in that round with an excellent single ride of 8.33 (out of a possible 10).

The women's opening heat of the day saw local wildcard Leila Salt (AUS) secure her spot in tomorrow's Finals Day. Salt opted for a strategy of patience which eventually paid off when back-to-back sets came her way, and she could capitalise, earning a winning score.

Heat 3 of the women's Round of 64 saw Lennox Head Local Nyxie Ryan (AUS) go head-to-head with South Africa's Sarah Baum (RSA), who is fresh off a win at the Oakberry Tweed Coast Pro. Baum posted an excellent score on her opening ride, but it was Ryan's consistency that got the heat win.

Former CT competitor and current regional QS rankings leader Paige Hareb (NZL) continued her run of form at Boomerang Beach, finding her way to Finals Day with a confident display in the big washy waves.

"Today's heat felt like a bit of a battle with the sea with a lot of paddling, but I'm stoked to go through to finals day. One of my main goals is to get back onto the Championship Tour and qualify for the Olympics, so that is what I'm focusing on for the next few years," said Hareb.

Paige Hareb - WSL / Shannon Hayes

The Camplify Great Lakes Pro QS3,000 day four schedule will see men's and women's round 16 take to the water before Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Finals proceed.

The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series 2023 is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

The 2023 Camplify Great Lakes Pro, will run from February 21 - 24.