Competitors Descend on Miyazaki in Japan Ahead of The White Buffalo Hyuga Pro QS 3,000

Over 100 of Asia's best up-and-coming surfers have descended on Miyazaki ahead of the 2023 White Buffalo Hyuga Pro, World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event which is set to commence tomorrow at Okuragahama Beach.

With only a couple of events left on the schedule for the 22/23 season, the Challenger Series qualification race for the Asia region is set to heat up over the next four days.

"WSL is so excited to be back in Miyazaki ahead of the 2023 White Buffalo Hyuga Pro," said WSL APAC Tour Manager Ty Sorati. "This is the third to last event for the Asia region, so there will be massive qualification implications throughout the next few days. We've got a small but consistent forecast for the next few days, so we will look to run heats every day of the window, starting tomorrow. This is set to be a fascinating event back here in Japan."

Competitors to look out for include rankings leaders Minami Nonaka (JPN) and Nanaho Tsuzuki (JPN), as well as Indonesia's Kailani Johnson (IDN).

With the absence of men's regional rankings leader Oney Anway (IDN), the door has been left ajar for Sweeden's Kian Martin (SWE), Indonesia's Ketut Agus (IDN) and Japan's Daiki Tanaka (JPN) to take the top spot heading into the final two events of the season.

The 2023 White Buffalo Hyuga Pro QS 3,000 will run from March 2 - 5.

3:30

