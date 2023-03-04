- WSL / Hiroshi Ichino
Newswhitebuffalo Hyuga Pro

Top Seeds Shine on Day 2 of The White Buffalo Hyuga Pro QS 3,000

The 2023 White Buffalo Hyuga Pro, World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event has seen another massive day of competition with the completion of the men's Round of 64 and Round of 32. Competitors continued to battle in small clean surf, with Okurahahama Beach providing one-to-two foot waves.

John Mark-Tokong John Mark-Tokong - WSL / Hiroshi Ichino

Japanese Championship Tour hopeful Hiroto Ohara was one of the day's standout performers, booking himself a spot in the Round of 16 with a display of lightning-quick frontside hacks and vertical hits. Ohara looked confident as he aims to bounce back on the rankings and earn a spot on the Challenger Series in 2023.

"I like it when the surf is small like this because you can catch many waves," Ohara said. "It only takes a few seconds to get back out the back. It's good to be back in Hyuga. I like it here and always enjoy my surfing here. I haven't performed at my peak yet at this event, but that is fine because I want to build up and peak in the final. A win here is all I'm aiming for."

Hiroto Ohara Hiroto Ohara - WSL / Hi

The only surfer who out-shone Ohara on Day 2 was Yuji Nishi (JPN), who looks to be the man to beat in Hyuga. Nishi topped scored in both the Round of 64 and 32. His 15.25 (out of a possible 20) was the highest of the event so far.

Keanu Kamiyama (JPN) adapted well to the small waves at Okurahahama Beach as he travelled to the event directly from spending time in Hawaii chasing big waves. Kamiyama looked right at home as he booked himself a spot in the round of 16 thanks to back-to-back heat wins on Day 2.

"I only recently got back from Hawaii and still have jet lag," Kamiyama said. "I think that worked to my advantage because I have been awake and preparing for my heat since 4:00 a.m. I love coming to Hyuga. I first came here for an ISA junior event a few years ago and did well, so I always have great memories of competing here."

Daiki Tanaka Daiki Tanaka - WSL / Hiroshi Ichino

Indonesian trio Ketut Agus (INA), Ryuki Waida (INA) and Bronson Meydi (INA) continued their charge towards Finals Day along with Filipino pair Noah Arkfeld (PHL) and John Mark Tokong (PHL).

The competition will continue tomorrow, with the women's top seeds expected to hit the water, followed by the men's Round of 16.

The 2023 White Buffalo Hyuga Pro QS 3,000 will run from March 2 - 5.

whitebuffalo Hyuga Pro

- WSL / Hiroshi Ichino
Competition Kicks Off at White Buffalo Hyuga Pro QS 3,000

Local Competitor's Progress On Opening Day of Competiton as the WSL Asia Regional Rankings Set for Shake-Up with Top Seed Ousted on Day 1.

- WSL / Tim Hain
Competitors Descend on Miyazaki in Japan Ahead of The White Buffalo Hyuga Pro QS 3,000

Asia's Regional Rankings Set to Shuffle This Week in Japan with a Small But Consistent Forecast for Waves at Okuragahama Beach Hyuga.

News

- WSL / Daniel Smorigo
Caio Faria
Highlights: Hang Loose Pro Contest - Day 4

Solid sets with waves in the 8 - 10 foot range were on hand Friday

- WSL / Sue Duffus
Competitors Prepare For Finals Day at Mad Mex Maroubra Pro QS 1,000

Quarterfinalists Decided at Sydney's Maroubra Beach as Fun Conditions Continue on Day 2 of Competiton.

- WSL / Daniel Smorigo
Field Narrows at the Hang Loose Pro Contest pres. by Eletron Energy

Solid Swell Continues Excitement at Cacimba do Padre

- WSL / Daniel Smorigo
João Carvalho
Hang Loose Pro Contest tem mais um dia de mar desafiador em Fernando de Noronha

Foram realizadas mais oito baterias em ondas de 8 a 10 pés

- WSL
Griffin Colapinto's First CT Win At The 2022 MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal

San Clemente's Griffin Colapinto needed a solid result heading into Portugal last year; Griff ended up winning the event, scoring a perfect

11:16

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2023 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download