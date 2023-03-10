Quarterfinalists Decided at the LayBack Pro pres. by Billabong

On Friday, the Quarterfinalists were determined at the World Surf League (WSL) QS 3000 LayBack Pro pres. by Billabong. A decreasing swell made things more difficult for the field of international surfers, but the talent level and creativity of the athletes kept things interesting at Praia Mole in Florianopolis, Brazil.

As the final event of the 2022/23 WSL South America season, the final spots for this year's Challenger Series are filling up quickly. In the women's division, only the Top 3 ranked surfers (plus one WSL Wildcard) will have the chance to compete on the Challenger Series. On Friday, Dominic Barona (ECU) and Sol Aguirre (PER) both mathematically made the cut. Ironically, they will now face each other in Heat 4 of the Quarterfinals at Praia Mole.

Barona was the first to qualify, after advancing in second place behind veteran surfer Silvana Lima (BRA) in the Round of 16. Pictured: Dominic Barona (ECU) guaranteed a spot on the 2023 Challenger Series at the LayBack Pro in Florianopolis, Brazil. Credit: © WSL / Marcio David "It feels amazing to qualify for the Challenger Series and I'm even happier that I'll be competing with so many good friends from other countries too," said Barona. "It will be an honor representing Ecuador, there are so many people that support me. Thanks to all my friends, family, sponsors and everybody in Latin America that have always shown so much love and positive vibes. For me, that's what really matters, but at the same time, taking advantage of each day and the opportunities they bring."

Barona represented Ecuador in the inaugural surfing event in the 2020 Olympics and already has two WSL South America titles under her belt (2011 and 2018). She now has a chance to tie three-time winner Anali Gomez (PER), as does Aguirre, who matchup against Barona in the Quarterfinals. Pictured: Sol Aguirre (PER) achieved her goal of making it onto the Challenger Series at Praia Mole for the LayBack Pro QS 3000 in Florianopolis, Brazil. Credit: © WSL / Marcio David "Mimi (Barona) is such a great surfer and a great person as well, so it'll be super fun to face her in the next round," said Aguirre. "I'm very happy that I achieved my goal of making it onto the Challenger Series, now my goal is to win this contest. It's the first time I've made it this far at the event in Floripa, so now my focus is on winning."

In the men's division, it will be an all-Brazilian Quarterfinals as Caio Costa (BRA) will face Ryan Kainalo (BRA) in Heat 1. Local surfers Luan Wood (BRA) and Leo Casal (BRA) will matchup in Heat 2. In the opposing bracket, Kaue Germano (BRA) will go up against Krystian Kymerson (BRA) and Peterson Crisanto (BRA) will face Weslley Dantas (BRA), who has now moved up into 6th place in the rankings.

"It's been tough getting to this position," said Dantas. "There are so many good athletes nowadays. I had to think a lot about strategy and being mentally tough to reach the Quarters, but thankfully everything worked out. But that's the name of the game, you need to catch the best waves and surf your best." There are still plenty of qualification scenarios still up in the air. Rafael Teixeira (BRA) was eliminated from competition, but remains in 4th place on the rankings. Krystian Kymerson (BRA) and Ryan Kainalo (BRA) still need solid results in Floripa to guarantee their spots on the Challenger Series. Only the top seven ranked surfers (plus one WSL Wildcard) will make the cut.

