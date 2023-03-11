Finals Day Set for Sunday at the LayBack Pro pres. by Billabong

Finals Day has been set for Sunday at the World Surf League (WSL) QS 3000 LayBack Pro pres. by Billabong, the last event of the 2022/23 WSL South America season that will also determine the athletes that will represent the region on the 2023 WSL Challenger Series. In the men's division, three more spots were confirmed by Ryan Kainalo (BRA), Rafael Teixeira (BRA) and Weslley Dantas (BRA). In the women's division, the final spot is up for grabs between Isabelle Nalu (BRA), Silvana Lima (BRA) and Sophia Medina (BRA). The remaining Challenger Series confirmations as well as the LayBack Pro event winners will all be determined on Finals Day on Sunday, March 12 with a start time of 9:00 AM (GMT-3).

A light onshore breeze and waves in the 2-foot range were present for Day 4 of the LayBack Pro at Praia Mole, in Florianopolis, Brazil. Medina and Lima both have to win the event to take the final qualification spot from Nalu. Taina Hinckel (BRA) eliminated Nalu from competition on Saturday and will now face Medina in the Semifinals.

Despite the difficult conditions, Medina earned the day's highest scores for a 13.33 total (out of a possible 20 points) on her two best waves. Medina is now one step closer to guaranteeing a spot on the 2023 Challenger Series.

"I'm really focused for this event because I need a good result and I've got to put 100% effort into these next heats," said Medina, the younger sister of 3-time WSL World Champion, Gabriel Medina (BRA). "The waves are very small and difficult today, but you need to find a way to make things work, regardless of the conditions. I'm happy to still be in the fight for the last Challenger Series spot, and I know it won't be easy, but I'm going to give it my all."

Veteran surfer Lima is also in the hunt for Challenger Series qualification and stomped her way into the Semifinals at Praia Mole with a commanding win over Kiany Hyakutake (BRA) in the Quarterfinals.

"It's pretty much a lottery out there, but thankfully I felt connected with the ocean, I caught a few good ones at the start of the heat and then did my best to get those scores," said Lima. "I'm super stoked to make it to Finals Day, so I hope conditions improve and give us more opportunities to surf because tomorrow will be all or nothing," claimed Lima.

Peruvian surfer Sol Aguirre (PER) has stamped her presence as a force to be reckoned with on the regional Qualifying Series circuit. She achieved a record fourth WSL South America Pro Junior Title in 2022. Adding to that, she can now become a 3-time WSL South America Champion if she makes it to the Final of the LayBack Pro.

"It's always tough competing against your friends, but I feel so energized to win this event," said Aguirre after eliminating Dominic Barona (ECU) in the Quarterfinals. "My job today was to make it to Finals Day, I was able to do that, so now I just want to keep surfing my best and enjoying this beautiful country."

MEN'S CHALLENGER SERIES QUALIFICATION

Ryan Kainalo (BRA) was the first athlete of the day to guarantee a spot on the Men's 2023 Challenger Series after eliminating Caio Costa (BRA) in the Quarterfinals. The rising star from São Paulo was the only athlete to compete on all 12 stops of the WSL South America tour, surfing at events in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru and Ecuador.

"I've been working hard all year for this and I've been thinking about Challenger Series qualification every single day," said Kainalo. "I'd wake up thinking about it, go to sleep thinking about it so it's such a good feeling to finally achieve my goal. There's still so much ahead, but my overall goal is to make it onto the CT, so qualifying for the Challenger is a step I needed to make."

In the following heats, Rafael Teixeira (BRA) and Weslley Dantas (BRA) were also able to guarantee their names on the list of WSL South America representatives on the 2023 Challenger Series.

Upon completion of today's QS 3000 LayBack Pro pres. by Billabong, the Kizu Invitational adaptive surfing specialty event was held at Praia Mole in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Some of Brazil's best adaptive surfers were present including the likes of: Derek Rabelo (BRA), Felipe Kizu (BRA) and Fidel Teixeira (BRA).

