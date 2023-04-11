News

WSL One Ocean Bottom Banner

This initiative is brought to you by WSL and WSL PURE, whose mission is to inspire, educate, and empower ocean protection, starting with the global surf community.

- WSL PURE Logo png

News

WSL One Ocean Mission Statement

WSL One Ocean Mission Statement

- WSL / Aaron Hughes
World Surf League Announces Official, Multi-Year Betting Data Partnership with ALT Sports Data

ALT Sports Data, Inc. becomes the official data distribution partner of WSL Championship Tour data.

- WSL
The GWM Catch Up FINALS DAY - Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Presented by Bonsoy

The 60th year of competition at Bells Beach climaxed with Australian domination. Ethan Ewing rang his maiden bell over fellow Australian

3:46
- WSL
Ethan Ewing, Tyler Wright Claim Aussie Domination At The Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach I Post Show FINALS DAY

Australian duo Ethan Ewing and Tyler Wright claimed the 2023 Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach wins, respectively, as Ewing's name joins the

58:01
- WSL
ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS // Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach presented by Bonsoy

An all-Australian affair witnessed Ethan Ewing and Tyler Wright emerge victorious in a marathon Finals Day at Winkipop, Ewing's name is now

6:01

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2023 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download