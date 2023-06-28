Short Day At O'Neill SMTH Shapes Rookie Rippers Determines Women's Semifinalists

The O'Neill SMTH Shapes Rookies Rippers Junior Qualifying Series had a short day of competition to complete the Women's Quarterfinals in surging, 4-6 foot waves at Ballito. It was an early start to the day and jetski assist was in play to help the surfers get in position at backline.

In the biggest upset of the day, former event winner Zoë Steyn was eliminated from the competition at the hands of Scottburgh's Louise Lepront. It was a slow and low-scoring heat, but Steyn's strategy of waiting for a wave with better scoring potential cost her dearly while Lepront's small two-wave score was enough to send her to the Semifinals. Lepront is the last South African standing in the Women's event.

Anon Matsuoka - WSL / Pierre Tostee

Warming up for the Challenger Series, Alyssa Spencer found her rhythm in the big surf and showed the scoring potential out there when she was rewarded with an excellent 8.00 for her opening ride against Ella McCaffray. She backed it up with a 5.83 for a total of 13.83 to eliminate McCaffray.

Japan's Anon Matsuoka enjoyed a convincing heat win over Kira Hofmeyr to set up a Seminal clash with Puamakamae DeSoto, who eliminated Adriel Wolmarans.

The next call will be on Thursday, 29 June at 7:00 a.m. local time for a possible 7:30 a.m. start.