First Quarterfinalists Decided at the Ballito Pro Presented by O'Neill

BALLITO, KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa (Saturday, July 6, 2024) - The Ballito Pro Presented by O'Neill, Stop No. 3 of the 2024 World Surf League (WSL) Challenger Series (CS) completed the men's Round of 16 and six heats of the women's Round of 16 before the high tide and onshore wind forced organisers to call off the competition for the day. The next call will be on Sunday at 07:00 AM GMT+2 for a possible 07:35 AM start.

Sophia Medina Makes Her Biggest Challenger Series Move For Quarterfinal Appearance

Medina Goes Excellent, Fitzgibbons Fights To Surf Another Day

In a clash of the next generation, Sophia Medina (BRA) and Sierra Kerr (AUS) faced each other in their first-ever matchup on the Challenger Series and it did not disappoint. Kerr and Medina pushed each other from the buzzer, but Medina found two waves in quick succession to push Kerr into a corner.

The up-and-coming Brazilian star scored an excellent 8.33 (out of a possible 10) for a quick forehand turn before the wave stood up and she hammered the oncoming end section, riding out of the exploding whitewater to the cheers from the crowds. Riding the momentum she paddled into her next wave under priority to bank a 6.33 and it was enough to seal the deal for her first-ever Quarterfinal appearance.

"Wow, it was a good heat to be part of," Medina said. "I knew Sierra was going to be a hard competitor, she can throw airs, she can do anything and until the last second I knew she could still get it. I just told God to take control because it's not in my hands anymore. It feels so good to be in my first Quarterfinal, I love it here in Ballito."

Sally Fitzgibbons Last-Second Excellence Steals The Show, Overcomes All-Star Clash

It was a Round of 16 rematch between the former Championship Tour (CT) stars Bronte Macaulay (AUS) and Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) after their last meeting in Sydney where Fitzgibbons got the win. This time it looked like Macaulay was going to get her revenge with her strong backhand attack, with Fitzgibbons struggling to improve on her scores. Moving over to the inside bank, Fitzgibbons found a great looking wave to hammer out two huge turns for an excellent 8.33 to take the lead with mere minutes left and the ocean didn't provide any other opportunities for Macaulay to fight back.

"It's tough to get a win when it's against a really good mate," Fitzgibbons said "Bronte and I have shared many years on tour and I knew whoever won the heat you'll be cheering them on for the win. The conditions increased the pressure because you had to hunt down the opportunities, but hopefully Bronte and I can divide and conquer in the next one."

Rankings leader Isabella Nichols (AUS) secured the first Quarterfinal spot when she ticked off another win in Ballito over Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK). Nichols will come up against an in form Vahine Fierro (FRA) when competition resumes. Ellie Harrison (AUS) had a nail-biting heat against Minami Nonaka (JPN) to advance to the next round, while Tessa Thyssen (FRA) eliminated the local star and lone South African in the event, Sarah Baum.

Ian Gouveia Gets One Back, Takes Down Challenger Series No. 1

Gouveia Dispatches Pupo, Rapoza Goes Big To Book Quarterfinal Berth

It was bittersweet redemption for Ian Gouveia (BRA) when he eliminated good friend Samuel Pupo (BRA) from the competition in their Round of 16 clash. It was a close heat, with just 0.60 points being the difference between win and lose, but Gouveia's air game was not to be outdone and Pupo had to take one on the chin.

"I'm stoked, I lost to the Pupo brothers in the last two events so I'm glad I got that one," Gouveia said. "We're really good friends, our families are close and our daughters will one day be the next generation on the women's tour. But today was a crucial heat for me, every heat win here is very important so now I just have to put my foot down and keep moving forward."

Nolan Rapoza Unleashes Backhand Brilliance, Quarterfinals Bound In Ballito

California's Nolan Rapoza (USA) is making massive moves in Ballito after he defeated Michael Rodrigues (BRA) to lock in his best result on the Challenger Series so far. Rapoza brought some flair to his heat with two excellent rides, an 8.33 and 8.17 for the highest total of the day 16.50 (out of a possible 20).

"That's exactly what I was hoping for," Rapoza said. "The lefts are really good today, so when that wave came through I was like I'll take it and I was stoked when the score came through. Then on the right, I saw that section from a mile away and I held my bottom turn rail for as long as I could to get as much speed possible and hit it as hard as I could, because I knew they were scoring big for those sections. It felt really good."

Keijiro Nishi (JPN) and Hiroto Ohhara (JPN) delivered two of the biggest upsets of the day, eliminating Joel Vaughan (AUS) and Deivid Silva (BRA) with smart surfing in the challenging conditions. Edgard Groggia (BRA) and Winter Vincent (AUS) also locked in massive results when they defeated Morgan Cibilic (AUS) and Jacob Willcox (AUS) respectively.

The next call will be on Sunday, July 7 at 07:00 AM GMT+2 for a possible 07:35 AM start.

