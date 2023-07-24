More Victorian Coastal Attractions

Overview
Take in spectacular coastal attractions along the Great Ocean Road between Princetown and Allansford, within an easy drive of the 12 Apostles.
Gibsons Steps
Take 86 steps down to the beach below to be dwarfed by the 70-metre high vertical cliff line. - WSL
Take 86 steps down to the beach below to be dwarfed by the 70-metre high vertical cliffline. Walk along the beach to the enormous offshore rock stacks - Gog and MaGog.
5 kilometres west of Princetown
The Grotto
Step down to this geological formation created when sinkholes in the limestone cliffs met with a receding cliff line. Feel the eeriness of the still, clear water of the Grotto in contrast to the ocean.
9 kilometres west of Port Campbell
The Arch
See this natural rock formation formed through erosion, at its best during rough seas when the waves crash in and around the arch. Take in an excellent view back towards the 12 Apostles.
6 kilometres west of Port Campbell
London Bridge
Witness London Bridge, originally a natural archway and tunnel, now a bridge without a middle. - WSL
Witness London Bridge, originally a natural archway and tunnel in an offshore rock formation, however, it collapsed in 1990 and became a bridge without a middle.
7 kilometres west of Port Campbell
Loch Ard Gorge
Be amazed at the sheer size of the cliffs and the narrow opening out to sea at the Loch Ard Gorge. - WSL
Stand on top of the cliff and you'll be amazed at the sheer size of the cliffs and the narrow opening out to sea at the Loch Ard Gorge. In rough weather the crashing waves put on quite a show.
8 kilometres east of Port Campbell
Bay of Martyrs
Use the Bay of Martyrs as an ideal place to see the stunning rock stacks of the Bay of Islands nearby. They are particularly beautiful at sunset when the islands and Massacre Point are backlit by the sun.
2 kilometres west of Peterborough
Bay of Islands
Surround yourself by the rock stacks that tower from the ocean in the Bay of Islands create a haunting natural landscape in contrast to the 12 Apostles that are viewed from above.
4 kilometres west of Peterborough
For More Information please check out - https://www.visitvictoria.com/regions/great-ocean-road
More Victorian Coastal Attractions
WSL
