Kana Nakashio and Monnojo Yahagi Win Ginza 78 Clinic Chiba Ichinomiya Open Pro Junior

Kana Nakashio (JPN) and Monnojo Yahagi (JPN) have claimed victories at the 2023 Ginza 78 Clinic Chiba Ichinomiya Open Pro Junior. It topped off a perfect week for local surfer Nakashio who also won the Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 event while Yahagi took his first World Surf League (WSL) win in semi-clean two-foot surf at Shida Point.

Fresh off her maiden WSL Qualifying Series event win just days ago, Kana Nakashio (JPN) came into the Pro Junior event brimming with confidence. She continued her roll at her home break through the early rounds and into the Final where she came up against form surfer Sai Maniwa (JPN). Maniwa took control early and held a lead for the majority of the heat until the final minute when the Nakashio found a set and got to work, posted a 6.50 (out of a possible 10) which was enough to take the lead and the win.

"I'm so happy to get another win at home," Nakashio said. "It's been a tricky week of waves and I definitely think my local knowledge has helped me win both events. I do like the sound of ‘Queen of Shida Point' but my biggest focus now is to get to the World Junior Championships and win the title."

The men's Final saw Yuma Nagasawa (JPN) and Monnojo Yahagi (JPN) go head-to-head as both competitors searched for their maiden WSL event win. Similarly to the women's Final, eventual runner-up Nagasawa looked to be in control of the heat until the second half when Yahagi found a set wave that offered him a section for a floater then and air-reverse which earned him a winning heat total of 11.67 (out of a possible 20).

"I could see Yuma (Nagasawa) getting a lot of waves and landing some good airs," Yahagi said. "I knew If I was patient a good set would come and I could post a higher score with a better opportunity. I'm so glad the strategy worked and I got the win. It's the biggest of my life."

The Ginza 78 Clinic Chiba Ichinomiya Open Pro Junior ran from July 26 - 28.

