Local Duo Hiroto Ohhara And Kana Nakashio Win Bonsoy Chiba Ichinomiya Open QS 3000

Hiroto Ohhara (JPN) and Kana Nakashio (JPN) have claimed victory at the Bonsoy Chiba Ichinomiya Open World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 event in clean two-foot waves at Shida Point. The pair overcame a huge field of Asia's best up-and-coming surfers as they look to guarantee a spot on the 2024 WSL Challenger Series.

Having competed in several events at his home beaches in Chiba, including the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, Hiroto Ohhara (JPN) was yet to claim a win at the professional level on home soil, until today. Ohhara, was a standout all week and in the Final had to take down form surfer Jin Suzuki (JPN) to claim his first WSL QS win since 2015.

"I'm so happy to get this win here in my hometown," Ohhara said. "I had been watching Jin all week with his big airs and knew I would have to bring a strong performance if I was going to win. I'm so thankful to be here with all my family and friends and hope to take confidence out of this performance. I'm heading to the US now for the Challenger Series event and I'm aiming to claim another title there."

Hiroto Ohara - WSL / Suzuki

Ohhara's fellow local Kana Nakashio (JPN) has claimed the biggest victory of her career today with a win at Chiba. The super fast natural footer was on fire all week with her vertical attack earning solid scores from the opening round. In the Final, she took on one of the event favourites Minami Nonaka (JPN) who was looking to take the top spot on the WSL Asia regional rankings. Unfortunately for Nonaka, Nakashio had other plans, belting back-to-back turns on her backhand to post a mid-range score and take the win, elevating her to second place on the rankings and bumping Nonaka into third.

"I'm so stoked to win a QS 3000 event in my hometown," Nakashio said. "I only just got through the Semifinals but that gave me good confidence heading into the final. I just kept that rhythm going and was happy that I did enough for the win. It's the biggest moment in my career so I'm really happy."

Kana Nakashio - WSL / Suzuki

The Bonsoy Chiba Ichinomiya Open ran from July 21 - 25. Attention will now shift to the Ginza 78 Clinic Chiba Ichinomiya Open Pro Junior which will run from July 26 - 28.