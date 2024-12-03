Qualifying Series Semifinalists Decided on Day Three of the Manokwari Pro in West Papua

The Manokwari Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS)1000 competitors saw action today, starting out with the Men's Round of 16, then continued on with Men's and Women's Quarterfinals to end the day with Semifinalist spots booked. Amban Beach continued to deliver super fun waves in the 2-3 foot range, though with some lulls and on-shore and side shore winds.

Made Mahendra - WSL / Tim Hain

Last year's Manokwari Pro runner up Dhany Widianto (INA) put up the best scores on the day, making it clear he's focused on taking the number one spot this year. He posted the day's highest single wave score on the first wave of his Quarterfinal heat against Westen Hirst (INA), taking off and belting an aggressive first turn before taking to the air then winding down with another inside turn to earn a 7.50 (out of a possible 10) from the judges to jump into the lead.

His next two waves here also aerials, which got him first 6.0 points and then a 6.67 to end the heat with the highest heat score of the day, a 14.17 (out of a possible 20 point) and advance into the Semifinals.

"This waves have been so good, I really love it. Last year I got second place, so this year I'm hoping to win it," said Widianto. "It was a bit hard during the heat just now, because the waves were smaller this afternoon, it was windy, and some l waits between waves, but I was lucky to make some airs and win again Westen, as he's such a good surfer."

Dhany Widianto - WSL / Tim Hain

Widianto is matched up against Bali's Ketut Agus in Semifinal 2, who has not been competing this year while recovering from an injury but looks to be back in good form in this event, winning his Round of 16 and Quarterfinal 4 heats.

A very familiar name on the Asian Regional tour is Bali's Kailani Johnson (INA), who is enjoying her first time at the Manokwari Pro and stoked to be advancing into the Semifinals. In her Quarterfinal 4 heat, although challenged by the smaller and wind affected waves, Johnson overcame the conditions by selecting the best waves and posting the highest single wave score of a 6.50 (out of a possible 10) for a series of critical backhand snaps.

"I've been having a lot of fun in the free surfs here, but I was really excited about having a heat with just one other person in the water," said Johnson. "This afternoon it was a bit slow, so I felt that you really had to be lucky and be in with the rhythm of the ocean to get a good wave. I knew that whoever got the right wave could win the heat, so I just tried to get that right wave. Luckily it worked out for me and I'm into the semi's."

Kailani Johnson - WSL / Tim Hain

Tomorrow's competition is scheduled to begin at 7:30 am tomorrow starting with the Pro Junior Men's Quarterfinals, then Pro Junior Women's Semifinals, and Pro Junior Men's Semifinals.