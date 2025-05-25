NewsAsia

Comebacks and First-Time Champions Mark a Thrilling Final Day of Action at SumartranSurfariis Hamamatsu Open

Finals Day of the SumatranSurfariis Hamamatsu Open World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 2000 and Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) events have wrapped up today at Nakatajima Beach with four winners crowned across the two divisions. Challenging conditions set the stage for a series of dramatic comebacks and long-awaited first wins that thrilled the local crowd.

Hamamatsu Open QS Finalists Hamamatsu Open QS Finalists - WSL / Y Kanai

Ikko Watanabe (JPN) has claimed his maiden WSL event win today, overcoming Yuji Nishi (JPN) in the Final. 24-year-old Nishi opened strong with a 7.17 (out of a possible 10) ride to take control. But Watanabe, 18, responded with a 7.67 after landing two crisp turns on a right-hander. He sealed the deal in the dying minutes with a powerful backside turn that earned a 7.60. With two excellent rides, Watanabe claimed his first-ever WSL title with a combined 15.27.

"I'm really happy - it's as simple as that," Watanabe said. "All I could do was pray the waves would hold up for those two rides."

The women's Final between Kana Nakashio (JPN) and Minami Nonaka (JPN) was a quiet affair, with both surfers struggling to connect on quality waves. Nakashio landed a 6.67 early, which proved enough as she maintained her lead to the end.

"It was a really tough event," Nakashio said. "The waves changed a lot throughout the competition, from small to big and tricky. But I got a good score early in the final, and that helped me stay in control. It's a great confidence boost going into the Challenger Series."

Taka Inoue at Hamamatsu Open Finals Taka Inoue at Hamamatsu Open Finals - WSL / Y Kanai

The final saw Philippines' Jomarie Ebueza (PHL) control most of the heat, until the final 90 seconds. Taka Inoue (JPN) launched a critical ride needing a 7.33 to win and nailed it with a massive 8.33, delivering his best performance when it mattered most.

"I've been on the WSL for about nine years, including shortboard events, and I've never won before," Inoue said. "To finally do it, and to earn qualification for the upcoming World Longboard Tour. It feels amazing."

Natsumi Taoka Hamamatsu Open LQS Champion Natsumi Taoka Hamamatsu Open LQS Champion - WSL / Y Kanai

The women's LQS Final featured Natsumi Taoka (JPN), Hiroka Yoshikawa (JPN), and sisters Sakura and Kaede Inoue (JPN). Yoshikawa took the early lead, but Taoka remained patient. With under two minutes to go and needing a 6.17, Taoka found the wave she'd been waiting for, scoring a 6.50 to jump into first with a total of 10.83.

"It was all about endurance out there," said Taoka. "I could have gone for inside waves, but I was determined to go out the back and get something excellent. That last wave came just in my time, and I'm grateful for it."

The 2025 SumartranSurfariis Hamamatsu Open ran from May 21 - 25, 2025. For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.

Asia

- WSL / Y Kanai
Intense Quarterfinal Battles Set the Stage for Hamamatsu Open Finals

Quarterfinal Showdowns Set the Stage for an Electric Final Day as Emerging Talent Dominates the Men's QS and LQS Divisions

- WSL / Y Kanai
Thrills and Upsets Define Day 3 at the Hamamatsu Open

Local Heroes Advance, Top Seeds Fall, and Semifinal Lineups Take Shape Across All Divisions

- WSL / Y Kanai
Local Stars Shine and Olympic Talent Returns on Day 2 of the Hamamatsu Open

Reo Inaba makes a strong comeback, while Hamamatsu's hometown heroes and rising women's contenders light up the QS 2000 stage.

- WSL / Y Kanai
Competition gets underway at the SumatranSurfariis Hamamatsu Open Nami Matsuri

Day 1 sees the Men's QS and LQS Opening Rounds take to the water

- WSL
Highlights from Finals Day of the Phillip Island Pro

Check out all the highlights from the Final Day of competition at Cape Woolamai, Bass Coast Shire, Phillip Island. - Men Pro Jnr RD64,

1:51

News

- WSL
The GWM Catch Up Day 4: Yellow Jersey shake up, last spots to fight for World Title and Finals Day locked in Western Australia

From pumping conditions reigniting Western Australia Margaret River Pro action to a full marathon of head-to-head bouts, only Finals Day

4:44
- WSL
Highlights: Western Australia Margaret River Pro - Day 4

Perfection, emotional rollercoasters, and Finals Day ready at the Western Australia Margaret River Pro following a wild day at Main Break.

2:29
- WSL
Quarterfinals: Bronte Macaulay's making every heat count, wildcard sends it to the Semifinals

Western Australia's top wildcard threat, Bronte Macaulay, is preparing to step away from professional surfing and she's going out in

2:30
- WSL
Smith takes Yellow Leader Jersey, Colapinto's perfection, Mamiya makes his move I The Pulse

The men's Quarterfinals went next level starting with a perfect 10 from Griffin Colapinto with one of the year's most ridiculous airs.

3:38
- WSL
Round of 16: World No. 1 Gabriela Bryan matches the power of Western Australia, drops a 9.00 on the buzzer

The women's Yellow Leader Jersey is hanging in the balance and Gabriela Bryan isn't giving it up easily, posting a 9.00 in the dying

3:34

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2025 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download