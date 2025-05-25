Comebacks and First-Time Champions Mark a Thrilling Final Day of Action at SumartranSurfariis Hamamatsu Open

Finals Day of the SumatranSurfariis Hamamatsu Open World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 2000 and Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) events have wrapped up today at Nakatajima Beach with four winners crowned across the two divisions. Challenging conditions set the stage for a series of dramatic comebacks and long-awaited first wins that thrilled the local crowd.

Hamamatsu Open QS Finalists - WSL / Y Kanai

Ikko Watanabe (JPN) has claimed his maiden WSL event win today, overcoming Yuji Nishi (JPN) in the Final. 24-year-old Nishi opened strong with a 7.17 (out of a possible 10) ride to take control. But Watanabe, 18, responded with a 7.67 after landing two crisp turns on a right-hander. He sealed the deal in the dying minutes with a powerful backside turn that earned a 7.60. With two excellent rides, Watanabe claimed his first-ever WSL title with a combined 15.27.

"I'm really happy - it's as simple as that," Watanabe said. "All I could do was pray the waves would hold up for those two rides."

The women's Final between Kana Nakashio (JPN) and Minami Nonaka (JPN) was a quiet affair, with both surfers struggling to connect on quality waves. Nakashio landed a 6.67 early, which proved enough as she maintained her lead to the end.

"It was a really tough event," Nakashio said. "The waves changed a lot throughout the competition, from small to big and tricky. But I got a good score early in the final, and that helped me stay in control. It's a great confidence boost going into the Challenger Series."

Taka Inoue at Hamamatsu Open Finals - WSL / Y Kanai

The final saw Philippines' Jomarie Ebueza (PHL) control most of the heat, until the final 90 seconds. Taka Inoue (JPN) launched a critical ride needing a 7.33 to win and nailed it with a massive 8.33, delivering his best performance when it mattered most.

"I've been on the WSL for about nine years, including shortboard events, and I've never won before," Inoue said. "To finally do it, and to earn qualification for the upcoming World Longboard Tour. It feels amazing."

Natsumi Taoka Hamamatsu Open LQS Champion - WSL / Y Kanai

The women's LQS Final featured Natsumi Taoka (JPN), Hiroka Yoshikawa (JPN), and sisters Sakura and Kaede Inoue (JPN). Yoshikawa took the early lead, but Taoka remained patient. With under two minutes to go and needing a 6.17, Taoka found the wave she'd been waiting for, scoring a 6.50 to jump into first with a total of 10.83.

"It was all about endurance out there," said Taoka. "I could have gone for inside waves, but I was determined to go out the back and get something excellent. That last wave came just in my time, and I'm grateful for it."

The 2025 SumartranSurfariis Hamamatsu Open ran from May 21 - 25, 2025. For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.