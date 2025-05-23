Thrills and Upsets Define Day 3 at the Hamamatsu Open

All divisions were in action on Day 3 of the Hamamatsu Open. In the QS 2000, the men's field was narrowed down to the final eight, while the women's side saw its semifinalists decided. The LQS also progressed, with quarterfinalists confirmed on the men's side and semifinalists set in the women's division.

The men's QS began the day with Round of 32 heats. Right from the start, the action was intense. In Heat 1, Indonesia's Ketut Agus and Japan's Raimu Yamamoto advanced in first and second place, respectively. Meanwhile, Reo Inaba (JPN), who placed fifth at the Paris Olympics and was one of the tournament's most-watched athletes, was eliminated after struggling to post solid scores.

Jin Suzuki on Day 3 of the Hamamatsu Open - WSL / Y Kanai

On the other hand, local favorites from Hamamatsu, Jushin Osakabe (JPN) and Katsuto Takeuchi (JPN), advanced from their heats, making the most of the home crowd support to assert their presence in the competition. Round of 16 brought even more drama. In Heat 1, Agus was sitting in fourth place with less than 40 seconds remaining, but pulled off a clutch ride scoring 6.50 to steal first place in a stunning comeback. In Heat 2, Jin Suzuki (JPN) opened with a cleanly executed air reverse, scoring an excellent 8.00-the highest single-wave score of the event so far. He followed it up with another air reverse just minutes later, posting a two-wave total of 14.50 within the first six minutes and securing a spot in the Quarterfinals. In Heat 4, Osakabe placed second to move into the final eight, setting the stage for another strong showing in front of his hometown fans.

In the men's LQS, the Quarterfinal lineup is now set, with four surfers from the Philippines and one from China adding an international flair to the upcoming heats. Women's LQS action also got underway for the first time this week. In Heat 1, Natsumi Taoka (JPN), who placed fifth on last year's World Longboard Tour (WLT), claimed a commanding victory to advance. Hiroka Yoshikawa (JPN), currently leading the Asia region rankings in the 2024 WLT, also moved through to the Semifinals with a solid performance.

Minami Nonaka on Day 3 of the Hamamatsu Open - WSL / Y Kanai

In the women's QS, the Quarterfinals shifted into one-on-one matchups. Advancing to the Semifinals were former QS champions Minami Nonaka (JPN), Sara Wakita (JPN), and Kana Nakashio (JPN). Joining them was Anri Matsuno (JPN), who secured her first-ever placement into the final four.

Day 4 is expected to bring more high-stakes heats. First call is set for 7:00 a.m., with competition scheduled to begin at 7:30am local time.